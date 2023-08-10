Advanced search
Correction of a release from 02/05/2023, 08:10 CET/CEST - PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA accelerates its global growth ambitions with appointment of Asoka Wöhrmann as CEO Designate and Slava Shafir as COO

05/02/2023 | 02:51am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Correction of a release from 02/05/2023, 08:10 CET/CEST - PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA accelerates its global growth ambitions with appointment of Asoka Wöhrmann as CEO Designate and Slava Shafir as COO

02-May-2023 / 08:49 CET/CEST
Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of the name in the headline of the previous announcement (only German version) - new COO will be Slava Shafir:

Dear Sir or Madam,
due to a typo in the headline of the previous announcement in the German version (new COO will be Slava Shafir, not Slava Saphir), you are hereby receiving a corrected form of the publication. All other content remains unchanged.
Yours sincerely,
PATRIZIA SE

------

The Board of Directors of PATRIZIA SE, a leading partner for global real assets, announced the appointment of Asoka Wöhrmann as new CEO Designate of PATRIZIA SE and Slava Shafir as new COO.

Asoka Wöhrmann will become new CEO Designate effective 1 May 2023 responsible for the development of PATRIZIA’s global real assets platform, the execution of the Company’s strategy and the expansion of PATRIZIA’s global footprint. Previously Asoka Wöhrmann served as CEO for DWS Group, a publicly listed global asset manager with over EUR 800bn AUM globally, which belongs to Deutsche Bank Group. Asoka Wöhrmann will assume responsibility immediately and become sole CEO after a short transition period to lead the next growth phase of PATRIZIA’s expanding and diversified real assets platform.

Founder and CEO Wolfgang Egger will support the CEO Designate for a short transition period and afterwards focus on existing and future strategic client relationships and the strategic development of the Company also as a member of the Board of Directors. He will remain fully committed to PATRIZIA as founder, majority shareholder and member of the Board of Directors.

Slava Shafir will be appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 1 June 2023 to drive development of business operations, IT and Fund Services, and ensure efficient operations of PATRIZIA’s international product portfolio. He joins PATRIZIA from Corsair Capital.

Following the end of his term as Co-CEO Thomas Wels will continue to support PATRIZIA as senior advisor with a particular focus on Asia-Pacific and Japan.

The appointment of a new CEO and COO marks the next step in driving PATRIZIA’s global growth ambitions after the successful SE conversion and the establishment of a new management structure and leadership team in 2022.

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting Phone: +49 69 643505-1114
Investor.relations@patrizia.ag



End of Inside Information

02-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1621383

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1621383  02-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer