    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:08 2023-06-19 am EDT
9.760 EUR   +1.14%
05:39pDd : PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, Order to purchase a total of up to 316,122 shares in PATRIZIA SE with a total value of up to EUR 3 million at market-friendly conditions in the period ...
EQ
06/16Geywitz sees 'great need for change' in index rent
DP
06/14Lakeward Real Estate AG acquired office building in Stuttgart from PATRIZIA SE.
CI
DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, Order to purchase a total of up to 316,122 shares in PATRIZIA SE with a total value of up to EUR 3 million at market-friendly conditions in the period ...

06/19/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2023 / 23:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Asoka
Last name(s): Wöhrmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Director, CEO Designate

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Order to purchase a total of up to 316,122 shares in PATRIZIA SE with a total value of up to EUR 3 million at market-friendly conditions in the period from 19 June 2023 to 2 October 2023 in connection with participation in a shareholder value long-term incentive programme; settlement order can be terminated with notice of 2 stock exchange trading days.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
19/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

83917  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 327 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2023 20,5 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2023 104 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,2x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 835 M 912 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 004
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart PATRIZIA SE
Duration : Period :
PATRIZIA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,76 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Egger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Asoka Wöhrmann Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Christoph Glaser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Uwe Hans Reuter Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mahdi Mokrane Head-Global Investment Strategy & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIZIA SE-6.85%902
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.12%37 944
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.48%31 140
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.01%25 080
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.24%22 765
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.18%20 382
