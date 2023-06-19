DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, Order to purchase a total of up to 316,122 shares in PATRIZIA SE with a total value of up to EUR 3 million at market-friendly conditions in the period ...

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.06.2023 / 23:36 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Asoka
|Last name(s):
|Wöhrmann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Executive Director, CEO Designate
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
b) Nature of the transaction
|Order to purchase a total of up to 316,122 shares in PATRIZIA SE with a total value of up to EUR 3 million at market-friendly conditions in the period from 19 June 2023 to 2 October 2023 in connection with participation in a shareholder value long-term incentive programme; settlement order can be terminated with notice of 2 stock exchange trading days.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|
|Fuggerstraße 26
|
|86150 Augsburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|
