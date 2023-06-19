DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, Order to purchase a total of up to 316,122 shares in PATRIZIA SE with a total value of up to EUR 3 million at market-friendly conditions in the period ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2023 / 23:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Asoka Last name(s): Wöhrmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Executive Director, CEO Designate

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI

5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction

Order to purchase a total of up to 316,122 shares in PATRIZIA SE with a total value of up to EUR 3 million at market-friendly conditions in the period from 19 June 2023 to 2 October 2023 in connection with participation in a shareholder value long-term incentive programme; settlement order can be terminated with notice of 2 stock exchange trading days.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

19/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

