Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2023 / 10:46 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:First Capital Partner GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Wolfgang
Last name(s):Egger
Position:Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Order to purchase a total of up to 2,900,000 shares in PATRIZIA SE at market-friendly conditions in the period from 14 August 2023 to 31 December 2024 (excluding closed periods of the Company).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
not numberablenot numberable

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
not numberablenot numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet:www.patrizia.ag

 
85189  16.08.2023 CET/CEST

