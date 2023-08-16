

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2023 / 10:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: First Capital Partner GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Egger Position: Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI

5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction

Order to purchase a total of up to 2,900,000 shares in PATRIZIA SE at market-friendly conditions in the period from 14 August 2023 to 31 December 2024 (excluding closed periods of the Company).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

14/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

