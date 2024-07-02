Patrizia SE, formerly Patrizia AG, is a Germany-based company that operates as an investment manager in the real estate market. The Companyâs business activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning, and disposal of residential and commercial real estate, real assets funds, bespoke account solutions, and Global Partner Solutions, through its own licensed investment platforms. It provides institutional, semi-professional, and private investors with direct and indirect real estate investments across European countries for 39 years. It also manages real estate assets, primarily as a portfolio manager and selectively as a co-investor for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings, and cooperative banks, and operates in 28 locations. It also manages special funds for national and international real estate Investors. The key clients are institution firms, pension funds, insurance firms, and savings banks in Europe, Asia, and the United states.