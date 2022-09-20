Advanced search
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
2022-09-20
11.16 EUR   -1.93%
10:09aPATRIZIA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/19CMS : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/13PATRIZIA : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
PATRIZIA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

09/20/2022 | 10:09am EDT
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 21.80.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
10:09aPATRIZIA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/19CMS : PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/13PATRIZIA : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
09/12PATRIZIA SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/06PATRIZIA SE acquired Purpose-Built Student Accommodation scheme in Turin for €70 m..
CI
09/05PATRIZIA SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/29PATRIZIA SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarter..
EQ
08/29PATRIZIA SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/24PATRIZIA SE acquired Two student accommodations in Barcelona.
CI
08/22PATRIZIA SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Financials
Sales 2022 336 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2022 30,0 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net cash 2022 23,4 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 997 M 998 M 998 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 44,3%
PATRIZIA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,38 €
Average target price 21,94 €
Spread / Average Target 92,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Egger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Wels Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Glaser Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Hans Reuter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manuel Käsbauer Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRIZIA SE-44.49%998
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.74%35 183
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.98%31 506
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.19.99%30 886
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.07%30 116
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.14%24 512