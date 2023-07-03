PATRIZIA : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
Today at 07:29 am
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 14.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:49:46 2023-07-03 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.07 EUR
|+1.56%
|+17.46%
|+7.14%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-03
|11.10 €
|+1.56%
|40 797
|2023-06-30
|10.90 €
|+5.01%
|158,331
|2023-06-29
|10.38 €
|+0.78%
|63,645
|2023-06-28
|10.30 €
|+2.39%
|65,046
|2023-06-27
|10.06 €
|+6.46%
|100,681
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.14%
|1 018 M $
|-5.09%
|1 019 M $
|-1.89%
|1 015 M $
|+6.53%
|1 009 M $
|-16.05%
|1 006 M $
|+14.83%
|1 005 M $
|-6.27%
|1 003 M $
|-30.91%
|1 000 M $
|-5.26%
|999 M $
|+30.09%
|981 M $