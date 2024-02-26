Patrizia SE formerly Patrizia AG is a Germany-based company that operates as an investment manager in the real estate market. The Company's business activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its own licensed investment platforms. The Company provides institutional, semi-professional and private investors with direct and indirect real estate investments across the European countries. The Company manages real estate assets, primarily as portfolio manager and selectively as co-investor for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings and cooperative banks. The company also manages special funds for national and international real estate investors. The key clients of the Company include institutional firms, pension fund institutions, insurance firms, professional and private investors, and savings banks in Europe, Asia, and the US.