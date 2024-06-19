Company Presentation June 2024
At a glance
PATRIZIA to become a smart Real Asset Player
Platform
40
years of real asset experience
Top 2
fully independent
investment manager for real estate in Europe1
Strong local presence:
28
offices globally serving our clients
Funds
57bn
Assets under Management (EUR)
10y
fund outperformance2
3.4bn
firepower for investments (EUR)
Financials
Total service fee income (EUR):
312m
FY 2023
EBITDA (EUR):
54m
and 17.0% margin for FY 2023 Strong balance sheet potential:
323m
available liquidity as at 3M 2024 (EUR)
Data as at 31.03.2024 | 1 IREI Global Investment Managers, published from 2012 to August 2023 (latest available set). Ranking based on Assets under Management. | 2 Data as at 31.12.2023, 1.6% outperformance of INREV Index over 10y period.
At a glance
PATRIZIA evolved from a German real estate to a global real asset investment manager
57.3bn
2024 PATRIZIA | Adoption of SE structure for sustainable future growth and welcoming new CEO
AUM
2022 Whitehelm Capital, Advantage | Acquisition of infrastructure and multi manager
41.0bn
2018/2019 Rockspring, Triuva, Sparinvest, Kenzo | M&A to build a pan-Europeanbusiness
AUM
2017 Tech investments | First technology pilots, followed by principal technology investments 2016 Private wealth business | PATRIZIA starts offering closed-ended funds to private clients in Germany
6.9bn
AUM 2013 Asset manager | Focus on asset-light investment management business model
2012 Tamar | Acquisition of pan-EU alternative investment manager focused on PE real estate deals 2007 European expansion | PATRIZIA sets up a dedicated investment hub in Luxembourg
2006 IPO | PATRIZIA becomes a listed company in Germany's prime standard SDAX
1993 Expansion | PATRIZIA starts third-party investment management for institutional & corporate clients
1984 Foundation | PATRIZIA founded as a principal real estate investor by Wolfgang Egger
AUM stands for Assets under Management
At a glance
Recent developments boost transformation to smart Real Asset Player
Product |
London
Transactions | Wisconsin
Continued successful expansion of PATRIZIA's European value add strategy by TEP VIII
PATRIZIA's Smart Cities Infrastructure Fund surpasses EUR 600m investment commitment after latest FiberCity® network project deal in the US
Product |
Europe
Transactions | Sweden
First closings for European Infrastructure Fund III and Infrastructure Debt Partners II
PATRIZIA launches EUR 300m Nordic industrial platform with acquisition of Swedish
urban logistics portfolio
PATRIZIA closes debut
Product |
dedicated impact investing
Europe
strategy, PATRIZIA
Sustainable Communities,
with firepower to invest over
EUR 500m in social and
affordable housing
PATRIZIA opens new office
Corporate |
in Singapore to expand
Singapore
coverage in APAC region
and launches together with
Mitsui new flagship
strategy for sustainable
infrastructure in APAC
Information as at 31.03.2024
At a glance
Global reach combined with local expertise and local client relationships
28
PATRIZIA offices globally to service clients & manage real assets locally
>40
boutique operating partners worldwide
>40
different nationalities working at
PATRIZIA
- Markets with PATRIZIA operations & clients
- Markets with PATRIZIA operations
- Markets with PATRIZIA clients
>500
institutional clients
>7,000
private clients
>30
geographies of clients from 5 continents
At a glance
One-stop shop for a broad variety of clients' investment needs
Market-leading Funds
Bespoke
Single Asset/Portfolio
Global Investment
Multi Strategy
in Real Assets
Account Solutions
Deal Opportunities
Solutions
Solutions
- Open-/closed-endedcommingled funds
- Target specific future-proof investment themes and strong ESG credentials
- Individual, nimble strategies
- Designed to achieve specific objectives of our investors
- Sourcing, underwriting & management of attractive real assets deals
- Bespoke investment strategies
•
Global indirect real asset
•
Access to diversified asset class
investment solution
strategies & fund investments
•
Allows broad diversification of
•
Balanced strategies adjusted
clients' real assets exposure
to specific risk/return ranges
- Direct & indirect investment opportunities allow our clients to achieve their individual portfolio objectives
At a glance
PATRIZIA offers full services across the value chain
Modular services offered to global clients
Investment
Investment Strategy
Fund Management
Transactions
Asset
Development
Solutions
& Research
(i.a. Portfolio management,
(Sourcing, Acq., Sales)
Management
Management
reporting)
Capital
Data Intelligence
Fund Operations
Debt
SMART
Sustainability
Raising & Client
Solutions
(i.a. Administration,
Financing
Services
Services
Services
Accounting, Risk Mgmt.)
At a glance
Real estate and infrastructure investments offer various opportunities for global clients
Transactions Overview
EUR
~ 30bn
real asset transactions
in last 5 yrs (2019-2023)1
- 700
real asset transactions
in last 5 yrs (2019 - 2023)
~ 4,000
processed real asset investment offers in 2023
Selected investments
Mercury (infrastructure, acquisition)
Atlantia (infrastructure debt, acq.)
Rigsted Outlet (real estate, acq.)
Ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure investment for EIF III
Financing a toll road operator by PIDP I
Leading Danish outlet retail investment for TEP VII
Kinland (infrastructure, acq.)
CO:WK (real estate, sale)
Selettra (infrastructure, acq.)
Japan Residential (real estate, acq.)
Nordics social infrastructure operator for EIF II
Prime new built office development
Digital infra investment for SCIF
New SMA with 4 seed assets
Information as at 31.03.2024
1 Aggregate real asset transaction data 2019-2023 based on closed transactions (purchase prices) excl. third party platform mandates & consolidated with transaction data of predecessor firms. Minimum deal size EUR 2.5m
At a glance
PATRIZIA SE is managed by an international and diverse leadership team
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
International, diverse & experienced Board of Directors
Uwe H. Reuter (Chair)
Independent
Jonathan Feuer (Deputy Chair)
Independent
Saba
Nazar
Independent
Wolfgang Egger
Asoka Wöhrmann
Audit Committee
Jonathan Feuer (Chair)
Uwe H. Reuter
Accounting Expert
Audit Expert
Nomination and Remuneration Committee1
Wolfgang Egger (Chair) Uwe H. Reuter Asoka Wöhrmann
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Executive Committee represents all core areas of the business & reflects our global footprint
Asoka Wöhrmann
Chief Executive
Officer, Executive
Director (Chair)
Christoph Glaser
Chief Financial
Officer, Executive
Director
Wolfgang Egger
Founder, Executive
Director
Amal Del Monaco
CEO Asset Mgmt. &
Development
European RE
Bernhard Magg
General
Counsel
Graham Matthews
CEO
Infrastructure
Konrad Finkenzeller
Head of Global Client Solutions
Mahdi Mokrane
Head of Global Inv.
Strategy, Research &
Inv. Solutions
James Muir
Head of Strategic Investments
Philipp Schaper
CEO European Real Estate
Simon Woolf
Chief Human Resources Officer
Information as at 13.06.2024 I 1 The Committee serves as an advisory body only in its current structure, as the majority of its members are dependent Directors. Please visit https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/corporate-governanceto review the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors for more details.
