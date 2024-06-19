Company Presentation June 2024

Agenda

  • PATRIZIA at a glance
  • Equity Story
  • ESG activities
  • Share information
  • Appendix

At a glance

PATRIZIA to become a smart Real Asset Player

Platform

40

years of real asset experience

Top 2

fully independent

investment manager for real estate in Europe1

Strong local presence:

28

offices globally serving our clients

Funds

57bn

Assets under Management (EUR)

10y

fund outperformance2

3.4bn

firepower for investments (EUR)

Financials

Total service fee income (EUR):

312m

FY 2023

EBITDA (EUR):

54m

and 17.0% margin for FY 2023 Strong balance sheet potential:

323m

available liquidity as at 3M 2024 (EUR)

Data as at 31.03.2024 | 1 IREI Global Investment Managers, published from 2012 to August 2023 (latest available set). Ranking based on Assets under Management. | 2 Data as at 31.12.2023, 1.6% outperformance of INREV Index over 10y period.

At a glance

PATRIZIA evolved from a German real estate to a global real asset investment manager

57.3bn

2024 PATRIZIA | Adoption of SE structure for sustainable future growth and welcoming new CEO

AUM

2022 Whitehelm Capital, Advantage | Acquisition of infrastructure and multi manager

41.0bn

2018/2019 Rockspring, Triuva, Sparinvest, Kenzo | M&A to build a pan-Europeanbusiness

AUM

2017 Tech investments | First technology pilots, followed by principal technology investments 2016 Private wealth business | PATRIZIA starts offering closed-ended funds to private clients in Germany

6.9bn

AUM 2013 Asset manager | Focus on asset-light investment management business model

2012 Tamar | Acquisition of pan-EU alternative investment manager focused on PE real estate deals 2007 European expansion | PATRIZIA sets up a dedicated investment hub in Luxembourg

2006 IPO | PATRIZIA becomes a listed company in Germany's prime standard SDAX

1993 Expansion | PATRIZIA starts third-party investment management for institutional & corporate clients

1984 Foundation | PATRIZIA founded as a principal real estate investor by Wolfgang Egger

AUM stands for Assets under Management

At a glance

Recent developments boost transformation to smart Real Asset Player

Product |

London

Transactions | Wisconsin

Continued successful expansion of PATRIZIA's European value add strategy by TEP VIII

PATRIZIA's Smart Cities Infrastructure Fund surpasses EUR 600m investment commitment after latest FiberCity® network project deal in the US

Product |

Europe

Transactions | Sweden

First closings for European Infrastructure Fund III and Infrastructure Debt Partners II

PATRIZIA launches EUR 300m Nordic industrial platform with acquisition of Swedish

urban logistics portfolio

PATRIZIA closes debut

Product |

dedicated impact investing

Europe

strategy, PATRIZIA

Sustainable Communities,

with firepower to invest over

EUR 500m in social and

affordable housing

PATRIZIA opens new office

Corporate |

in Singapore to expand

Singapore

coverage in APAC region

and launches together with

Mitsui new flagship

strategy for sustainable

infrastructure in APAC

Information as at 31.03.2024

At a glance

Global reach combined with local expertise and local client relationships

28

PATRIZIA offices globally to service clients & manage real assets locally

>40

boutique operating partners worldwide

>40

different nationalities working at

PATRIZIA

  • Markets with PATRIZIA operations & clients
  • Markets with PATRIZIA operations
  • Markets with PATRIZIA clients

>500

institutional clients

>7,000

private clients

>30

geographies of clients from 5 continents

At a glance

One-stop shop for a broad variety of clients' investment needs

Market-leading Funds

Bespoke

Single Asset/Portfolio

Global Investment

Multi Strategy

in Real Assets

Account Solutions

Deal Opportunities

Solutions

Solutions

  • Open-/closed-endedcommingled funds
  • Target specific future-proof investment themes and strong ESG credentials
  • Individual, nimble strategies
  • Designed to achieve specific objectives of our investors
  • Sourcing, underwriting & management of attractive real assets deals
  • Bespoke investment strategies

Global indirect real asset

Access to diversified asset class

investment solution

strategies & fund investments

Allows broad diversification of

Balanced strategies adjusted

clients' real assets exposure

to specific risk/return ranges

  • Direct & indirect investment opportunities allow our clients to achieve their individual portfolio objectives

At a glance

PATRIZIA offers full services across the value chain

Modular services offered to global clients

Investment

Investment Strategy

Fund Management

Transactions

Asset

Development

Solutions

& Research

(i.a. Portfolio management,

(Sourcing, Acq., Sales)

Management

Management

reporting)

Capital

Data Intelligence

Fund Operations

Debt

SMART

Sustainability

Raising & Client

Solutions

(i.a. Administration,

Financing

Services

Services

Services

Accounting, Risk Mgmt.)

At a glance

Real estate and infrastructure investments offer various opportunities for global clients

Transactions Overview

EUR

~ 30bn

real asset transactions

in last 5 yrs (2019-2023)1

  • 700

real asset transactions

in last 5 yrs (2019 - 2023)

~ 4,000

processed real asset investment offers in 2023

Selected investments

Mercury (infrastructure, acquisition)

Atlantia (infrastructure debt, acq.)

Rigsted Outlet (real estate, acq.)

Ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure investment for EIF III

Financing a toll road operator by PIDP I

Leading Danish outlet retail investment for TEP VII

Kinland (infrastructure, acq.)

CO:WK (real estate, sale)

Selettra (infrastructure, acq.)

Japan Residential (real estate, acq.)

Nordics social infrastructure operator for EIF II

Prime new built office development

Digital infra investment for SCIF

New SMA with 4 seed assets

Information as at 31.03.2024

1 Aggregate real asset transaction data 2019-2023 based on closed transactions (purchase prices) excl. third party platform mandates & consolidated with transaction data of predecessor firms. Minimum deal size EUR 2.5m

At a glance

PATRIZIA SE is managed by an international and diverse leadership team

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

International, diverse & experienced Board of Directors

Uwe H. Reuter (Chair)

Independent

Jonathan Feuer (Deputy Chair)

Independent

Saba

Nazar

Independent

Wolfgang Egger

Asoka Wöhrmann

Audit Committee

Jonathan Feuer (Chair)

Uwe H. Reuter

Accounting Expert

Audit Expert

Nomination and Remuneration Committee1

Wolfgang Egger (Chair) Uwe H. Reuter Asoka Wöhrmann

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Executive Committee represents all core areas of the business & reflects our global footprint

Asoka Wöhrmann

Chief Executive

Officer, Executive

Director (Chair)

Christoph Glaser

Chief Financial

Officer, Executive

Director

Wolfgang Egger

Founder, Executive

Director

Amal Del Monaco

CEO Asset Mgmt. &

Development

European RE

Bernhard Magg

General

Counsel

Graham Matthews

CEO

Infrastructure

Konrad Finkenzeller

Head of Global Client Solutions

Mahdi Mokrane

Head of Global Inv.

Strategy, Research &

Inv. Solutions

James Muir

Head of Strategic Investments

Philipp Schaper

CEO European Real Estate

Simon Woolf

Chief Human Resources Officer

Information as at 13.06.2024 I 1 The Committee serves as an advisory body only in its current structure, as the majority of its members are dependent Directors. Please visit https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/corporate-governanceto review the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors for more details.

