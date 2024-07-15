Update of the

Declaration of Compliance 2024 (convenience translation)

Update of the Declaration of Compliance by the Board of Directors of PATRIZIA SE with the Recommendations of the "Government Commission of the German Corporate Governance Code" from December 2022

In accordance with Article 9 para. 1 lit. c) ii) Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) ("SE-VO"), Section 22 para. 6 German SE Implementation Act ("SEAG") in conjunction with Section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") the Board of Directors of PATRIZIA SE declares:

The last Declaration of Compliance was issued on 13 December 2023 based on the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code in the version of 28 April 2022, published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 27 June 2022 ("GCGC"). This declaration is supplemented by updating it as follows:

Recommendation G.12 GCGC 2022: Benefits granted at contract termination

According to recommendation G.12 GCGC 2022, in case the contract of a Management Board member is terminated, the disbursement of any remaining variable remuneration components, which are attributable to the period until contract termination, shall be based on the originally agreed targets and comparison parameters, and on the due dates or holding periods stipulated in the contract.

In case of the former CFO, Karim Bohn, the Board of Directors of PATRIZIA SE decided to agree on an early settlement of the long-term incentive for the business year 2023 by granting a lump sum payment calculated based on an agreed share price. This share price is considerably lower than the Board of Directors' estimate of the expected share price applicable on the regular due date with the result that PATRIZIA SE saved costs if pursuant to the Board of Director's assessment the share price will increase until the regular due date. Further, the Board of Director's assessed an upfront settlement being beneficiary because it is easier for PATRIZIA SE from an administrative perspective. Related to these events, a onetime deviation from the recommendation G.12 GCGC is declared.

Otherwise, the Declaration of Compliance dated 13 December 2023 remains unaffected.

Augsburg, 7 July 2024

Uwe H. Reuter

Chair of the Board of Directors

1