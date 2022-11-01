Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PATRIZIA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:56 2022-11-01 pm EDT
7.710 EUR   +3.77%
PVR: PATRIZIA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/01/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PATRIZIA SE
PATRIZIA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.11.2022 / 17:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PATRIZIA SE
Street: Fuggerstraße 26
Postal code: 86150
City: Augsburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz SE
City of registered office, country: München, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.31 % 0.00 % 3.31 % 92351476
Previous notification 3.15 % 0 % 3.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PAT1AG3 0 3059901 0.00 % 3.31 %
Total 3059901 3.31 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Holding France SAS % % %
Allianz France S.A % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
All holdings included in this notification are managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The holdings of Allianz Global Investors GmbH subject to notification result from the voting rights notification published on 14 December 2020, which remains unaffected by the present voting rights notification. 

Date
31 Oct 2022


01.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1476753  01.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
