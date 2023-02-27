Advanced search
    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA SE

(PAT)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43 2023-02-27
11.00 EUR   +1.48%
WDH: Patrizia real estate group cautious about current year

02/27/2023 | 12:19pm EST
(wrong word in headline replaced: auf)

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The real estate group Patrizia looks at the current year with mixed feelings. The management can imagine both a decline and an increase in operating profit. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) will be between 50 and 90 million euros in 2023, the company announced in Augsburg on Monday evening. In the past year, Ebitda had fallen by more than a third to 78.9 million euros. The SDax group is basing its forecast on this key figure. The group has thus exceeded the optimistic scenario of its forecast range, which it had lowered to 60 to 75 million euros in November. The share price rose 1.5 percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared with the Xetra closing price.

On the one hand, management expects assets under management and ongoing administrative costs to continue to rise this year, which would give Patrizias a tailwind. On the other hand, the market environment is uncertain with regard to geopolitical risks and interest rate levels, among other factors, it added. This makes it difficult to estimate the timing and extent of a recovery in client activity and could have a potential impact on transaction and performance-based fees this year, it said. In 2022, assets under management - or AUM - rose by just over a fifth to 59.1 billion euros. The dividend is expected to increase by 1 cent 0.33 euros per share./lwe/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
