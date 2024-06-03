BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Up 30 percent in one year: nowhere in Germany have new contract rents recently risen as sharply as in the outskirts of Berlin. This is according to the German government's answer to a question from the Left Party in the Bundestag. According to the answer, Potsdam recorded the largest increase of all districts and independent cities in first-time and re-letting with a rise of 31.2 percent last year. The capital itself followed with an increase of 26.7 percent. At the weekend, several thousand people protested there against excessively high rents and the federal government's housing policy.

More than one in two people in Germany live in rented accommodation - but there are too few apartments in popular areas. Pressure on the rental market has therefore been increasing for years, particularly in large cities and university towns. So far, structurally weak and rural regions in particular have been spared. However, the German government's response to a question from Caren Lay, a member of the Left Party, shows this: Rents are now also becoming more expensive in some sparsely populated regions - albeit at a comparatively low level.

The figures come from the Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development (BBSR) and reflect the supply that apartment seekers come across when they search the Internet for a rental apartment with a living space of 40 to 100 square meters. This does not include notices, waiting lists and direct brokerage via estate agents.

More expensive in sparsely populated regions

It is striking that the least densely populated district in Germany is also in the top 10 for rental growth: In Prignitz in the far northwest of Brandenburg, rents in the listings rose by 18 percent from 2022 to 2023. Overall, however, living there is still more affordable than in many other regions: Despite the significant increase, tenants only have to pay an average of €7.08 per square meter after moving. This means that Prignitz is even below the national average of EUR 7.30 per square meter.

Two districts in the rather sparsely populated Mecklenburg-Vorpommern also show high rent increases: the Baltic Sea district of Vorpommern-Rügen around Stralsund with an increase of almost 20 percent and the district of Vorpommern-Greifwald on the Polish border with more than 15 percent. The Left Party in the Bundestag considers this to be a threat, as many people here have low incomes. "Rents on the Baltic Sea and the German-Polish border are becoming unaffordable," she criticized. However, this also applies to the Baltic Sea districts: Prices per square meter continue to be significantly more affordable than in many other areas. In Vorpommern-Rügen, for example, you pay around half as much for the same area as in Berlin.

Several Bavarian districts also in the top 10

According to the data, rents also became significantly more expensive after a move in the Upper Palatinate district of Tirschenreuth near the Bavarian-Czech border (up 23.9 percent) - albeit at a very low rent level here too. Here, a square meter is still available for around 6.86 euros.

In Kaiserslautern, asking rents rose by almost 20 percent, in Kaufbeuren by 17 percent, in the district of Trier-Saarburg and in the district of Wunsiedel im Fichtelgebirge by just over 15 percent.

Berlin is now the second most expensive city to rent in

While the average apartment in Germany cost an average of 10.55 euros per square meter after a move, the same space in Berlin costs more than 16 euros. This makes the capital the second most expensive city to rent in Germany. According to the BBSR, rents are only higher in Munich at more than 20.50 euros per square meter - and this, the Left emphasized, despite the fact that Berliners earn significantly less.

According to a study commissioned by the Berlin Tenants' Association, a third of Berlin households can no longer afford an apartment on the open market. According to the study, more than every second tenant household in Berlin earns so little that they are entitled to state assistance such as a housing entitlement certificate for social housing.

At a demonstration in Berlin at the weekend, several thousand people called for a "radical change in housing policy". Among other things, they demanded a nationwide rent cap and a ban on terminations for personal use and forced evictions. Left-wing MP Lay also emphasized: "A nationwide rent cap must finally be introduced." The rent freeze in its current form is clearly ineffective. This instrument is intended to ensure that the rent in popular areas is generally no more than ten percent higher than the local comparative rent when a new contract is concluded./tam/DP/stw