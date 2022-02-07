Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Patrys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAB   AU000000PAB9

PATRYS LIMITED

(PAB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/07 12:10:59 am
0.026 AUD   -3.70%
01/30PATRYS : Appendix 4C - Quarterly - 31 December 2021
PU
01/23Patrys' Subsidiary Secures R&D Tax Refund for FY21; Shares Tumble 27%
MT
2021PATRYS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patrys : ADC Deals Making Headlines

02/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Late last year, Patrys announced new data from a preclinical study that demonstrated potential for using our deoxymab antibodies as targeting agents in ADCs. This was a promising development, and one which opens up a range of possibilities for our platform in precision medicine.

ADCs harness the targeting attributes of antibodies to deliver drugs specifically to the sites of disease.

Our preclinical study has shown the affinity our deoxymabs have for DNA is sufficient for them to target the delivery of cancer drugs to tumours, where they can inhibit tumour growth and improve survival.

Some of the biggest names in pharma are now pursuing opportunities in this space too. Take a look at these recent deals:

Disclaimer

Patrys Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PATRYS LIMITED
01/30PATRYS : Appendix 4C - Quarterly - 31 December 2021
PU
01/23Patrys' Subsidiary Secures R&D Tax Refund for FY21; Shares Tumble 27%
MT
2021PATRYS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG
PU
2021PATRYS : Application for quotation of securities - PAB
PU
2021PATRYS : Change of Director's Interest Notices x2
PU
2021PATRYS : Application for quotation of securities - PAB
PU
2021PATRYS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PAB
PU
2021PATRYS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PAB
PU
2021Becoming a substantial holder from MQG
PU
2021Rights Issue Offer Document
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,34 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net income 2021 -4,06 M -2,89 M -2,89 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 7,77 M 7,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,5 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 67,8x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart PATRYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Patrys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James A. Campbell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Douglas Read Non-Executive Chairman
Valentina Dubljevic Vice President-Scientific & Clinical Development
Michael J. Stork Deputy Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Suzy Jones Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRYS LIMITED-27.03%39
MODERNA, INC.-35.82%66 092
LONZA GROUP AG-18.15%50 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.43%47 739
SEAGEN INC.-10.78%25 221
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.78%21 736