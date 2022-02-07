Patrys : ADC Deals Making Headlines

Late last year, Patrys announced new data from a preclinical study that demonstrated potential for using our deoxymab antibodies as targeting agents in ADCs. This was a promising development, and one which opens up a range of possibilities for our platform in precision medicine.

ADCs harness the targeting attributes of antibodies to deliver drugs specifically to the sites of disease.

Our preclinical study has shown the affinity our deoxymabs have for DNA is sufficient for them to target the delivery of cancer drugs to tumours, where they can inhibit tumour growth and improve survival.

Some of the biggest names in pharma are now pursuing opportunities in this space too. Take a look at these recent deals: