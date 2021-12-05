Patrys : Application for quotation of securities - PAB
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PATRYS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday December 06, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
PAB
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
128,070,116
06/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PATRYS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
97123055363
1.3
ASX issuer code
PAB
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
6/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
01-Nov-2021 09:53
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)
PAB
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Issue of 24,314,474 shortfall shares in relation to the Rights Issue Offer. Proposed issue date 7 December 2021.
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
ASX +security code and description
PAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
6/12/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
128,070,116
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.03500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
