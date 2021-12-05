Log in
    PAB   AU000000PAB9

PATRYS LIMITED

(PAB)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.037 AUD   -2.63%
Patrys : Application for quotation of securities - PAB

12/05/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PATRYS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PAB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

128,070,116

06/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PATRYS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

97123055363

1.3

ASX issuer code

PAB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Nov-2021 09:53

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

PAB

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Issue of 24,314,474 shortfall shares in relation to the Rights Issue Offer. Proposed issue date 7 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

ASX +security code and description

PAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

6/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

128,070,116

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

Disclaimer

Patrys Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,34 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net income 2021 -4,06 M -2,84 M -2,84 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 7,64 M 7,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,4 M 49,5 M 49,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 67,8x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart PATRYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Patrys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James A. Campbell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Douglas Read Non-Executive Chairman
Valentina Dubljevic Vice President-Scientific & Clinical Development
Michael J. Stork Deputy Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Suzy Jones Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATRYS LIMITED54.17%49
MODERNA, INC.193.60%124 359
LONZA GROUP AG25.98%58 058
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.05%49 991
SEAGEN INC.-13.93%27 564
CELLTRION, INC.-41.36%24 298