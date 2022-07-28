Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. PATT ACCE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PASO   US70324A2087

PATT ACCE

(PASO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:29 2022-07-28 pm EDT
0.000700 USD   -12.50%
05:20pPATT ACCE : SEC Litigation Release
PU
2021Patient Access Solutions Introduces CAMEO™
GL
2021Patient Access Solutions Introduces CAMEO™
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PATT ACCE : SEC Litigation Release

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC Charges Microcap Issuer and Its CEO and Former Director for False Merger and Dividend Announcements

Litigation Release No. 25456 / July 28, 2022

Securities and Exchange Commission v. Patient Access Solutions, Inc., et al., No. 1:22-cv-04447 (E.D.N.Y. filed July 28, 2022)

On July 28, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Patient Access Solutions, Inc. ("PASO"), its CEO, Bruce Weitzberg ("Weitzberg"), and a former PASO Director, Joseph Gonzalez ("Gonzalez") with issuing press releases and tweets falsely claiming that PASO was actively negotiating a merger and planning to issue dividends.

According to the SEC's complaint, from approximately January to April 2020, Weitzberg and Gonzalez caused PASO to issue press releases and tweets that created the false impression that PASO was actively negotiating a merger with another entity. As alleged, Gonzalez, with Weitzberg's authorization, also promoted the fictional narrative of an upcoming merger by posting public letters falsely claiming that Gonzalez and a member of PASO's board of advisors purchased millions of PASO shares. The complaint alleges additional deceptive acts by Gonzalez, including impersonating a chiropractor to promote PASO on a radio talk show, and misleadingly posing as an unaffiliated investor-using a pseudonym-to post false and misleading statements promoting the merger and insider purchases on an Internet chat board.

The SEC's complaint, filed in federal district court in Brooklyn, New York, charges PASO, Weitzberg, and Gonzalez with violating the antifraud provisions of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. Without admitting or denying the allegations of the SEC's complaint, Gonzalez consented to the entry of a judgment that imposes a permanent injunction, $5,256 in disgorgement plus prejudgment interest thereon, a $120,000 penalty, an officer and director bar, and a penny stock bar. The settlement is subject to court approval. In its action, the SEC seeks injunctions, disgorgement plus prejudgment interest and civil penalties against PASO and injunctions, disgorgement plus prejudgment interest, civil penalties, an officer and director bar and a penny stock bar against Weitzberg.

The SEC's investigation was conducted by Liora Sukhatme and Gerald A. Gross of the New York Regional Office and supervised by Sheldon L. Pollock. The SEC's litigation is being handled by Ms. Sukhatme and Philip A. Fortino.

Original

SEC Complaintï»¿

Disclaimer

Patient Access Solutions Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PATT ACCE
05:20pPATT ACCE : SEC Litigation Release
PU
2021Patient Access Solutions Introduces CAMEO™
GL
2021Patient Access Solutions Introduces CAMEO™
GL
2021Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Introduces CAMEO
CI
2021Cara Therapeutics Shares Rise 7% on FDA Approval of Korsuva Injection
DJ
2021THERAPEUTICSMD : Annovera Gets J Code From Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
MT
2021Patient Access Solutions' Telamentalhealth.com joins Forces with Veterans for America F..
GL
2021PATIENT ACCESS : Has Opened and is Managing New Center in Long Island, N.Y.
AQ
2021Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Has Opened and Is Managing New Center in Long Island, N...
CI
2021ALKERMES : Reports Earnings, Revenue Increase for Q2, Raises Full-Year Guidance
MT
More news
Chart PATT ACCE
Duration : Period :
PATT ACCE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Bruce Weitzberg President, CEO & Financial Officer
Donald A. Chiappetta Chief Operating Officer
Robert Linzalone Vice President