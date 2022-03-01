Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pattern S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTR   IT0005378143

PATTERN S.P.A.

(PTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia steps up flood relief efforts as Sydney braces for heavy rains

03/01/2022 | 04:46am EST
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Military helicopters airlifted stranded people from rooftops of flooded neighbourhoods in eastern Australia and a tenth victim was found on Tuesday following days of torrential rain as the wild weather slowly shifts south toward Sydney.

The death toll rose to 10 after a woman believed in her 80s was found dead inside a flooded property, police said.

Floodwater from the deluge, which began late last week, submerged several towns and bridges in Queensland and New South Wales, and was moving to the south with heavy rains and possible flash flooding forecast for Sydney.

"This rather significant weather system ... we will see it come into the central coast of Sydney and we are already experiencing elements of that right now," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media briefing.

Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to more than 5 million people, could receive up to 150 mm (6 inches) of rains within a six-hour period on Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology said. Sydney's mean rainfall for March is 138 mm, according to official data.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet described the extreme weather as a "one-in-a-one thousand-year event" and said emergency crews carried out more than 1,000 rescues in the state after receiving 6,000 calls for help so far.

Hundreds of people are still stuck at their homes in the northern New South Wales city of Lismore, facing its worst floods on record, amid reports of some spending the night on rooftops. Mayor Steve Krieg told Channel Seven that nine people were still missing with 400 rescues yet to be carried out.

Around 50 people were rescued after they became stuck on a bridge overnight when fast rising waters submerged both ends, authorities said.

Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina climate pattern, which is typically associated with greater rainfall, for a second straight year.

Brisbane, Australia's third largest city, received around 80% of its annual rainfall over the last three days, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 62,8 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
Net income 2021 3,05 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net cash 2021 3,29 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 76,6 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float -
Chart PATTERN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pattern S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,44 €
Average target price 8,10 €
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Sburlati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Innocenzo Tamborrini CFO, Director & Director-Administration
Francesco Martorella Chairman
Laura del Noce Group Director-ICT & CAD
Emilio Paolucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATTERN S.P.A.-20.00%86
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.23%373 119
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.27%41 366
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-9.02%25 954
VF CORPORATION-20.76%22 564
MONCLER S.P.A.-15.37%16 402