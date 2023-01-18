Axon Partners Group Investment exceeds 5 percent stake in Pattern

(Alliance News) - Pattern Spa reported Wednesday that Spanish institutional investor Axon Partners Group Investment has exceeded its 5.0 percent stake in the company's capital, holding, now, 715,664 common shares in Pattern.

The main shareholder remains Bo.Ma. Holding Srl, with 53 percent, while Francesco Martorella and Fulvio Botto hold 5.3 percent each, Otus Capital Management 5.7 percent, Anna Maria Roscini 1.9 percent, Luca Sburlati 2.1 percent, Camer Srl 2.4 percent, and the rest is in the market.

Pattern's stock closed Wednesday up 2.1% at EUR6.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

