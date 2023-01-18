Advanced search
    PTR   IT0005378143

PATTERN S.P.A.

(PTR)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:32 2023-01-18 am EST
6.900 EUR   +2.07%
01:34pAxon Partners Group Investment exceeds 5 percent stake in Pattern
AN
2022Pattern S.p.A. entered into a binding agreement to acquire Nuova Nicol Srl for €6 million.
CI
2022Pattern S.p.A. completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in Bond Factory S.r.l. from Anna Maria Di Rienzo.
CI
Axon Partners Group Investment exceeds 5 percent stake in Pattern

01/18/2023 | 01:34pm EST
(Alliance News) - Pattern Spa reported Wednesday that Spanish institutional investor Axon Partners Group Investment has exceeded its 5.0 percent stake in the company's capital, holding, now, 715,664 common shares in Pattern.

The main shareholder remains Bo.Ma. Holding Srl, with 53 percent, while Francesco Martorella and Fulvio Botto hold 5.3 percent each, Otus Capital Management 5.7 percent, Anna Maria Roscini 1.9 percent, Luca Sburlati 2.1 percent, Camer Srl 2.4 percent, and the rest is in the market.

Pattern's stock closed Wednesday up 2.1% at EUR6.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. -1.07% 182.385 Delayed Quote.11.17%
AXON PARTNERS GROUP, S.A. 0.00% 19.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PATTERN S.P.A. 2.07% 6.9 Delayed Quote.0.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 97,2 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2022 3,64 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
Net Debt 2022 10,0 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 96,4 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 27,3%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,76 €
Average target price 7,75 €
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Luca Sburlati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Innocenzo Tamborrini CFO, Director & Director-Administration
Francesco Martorella Chairman
Laura del Noce Group Director-ICT & CAD
Emilio Paolucci Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATTERN S.P.A.0.60%104
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE17.28%431 604
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.53%41 292
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED3.32%23 547
MONCLER S.P.A.13.21%16 272
VF CORPORATION10.87%11 892