  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Pattern S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PTR   IT0005378143

PATTERN S.P.A.

(PTR)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-05 am EDT
6.900 EUR   +0.73%
11:22aCEO of Pattern sells 75,000 shares
AN
03/28Mib up; Italian business confidence rises
AN
03/28Europeans on the upswing; well Gismondi after accounts
AN
CEO of Pattern sells 75,000 shares

04/06/2023 | 11:22am EDT
(Alliance News) - Pattern Spa reported Thursday that the CEO, Luca Sburlati, has sold 75,000 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were sold for tax reasons related to the awarding of shares in the fi stock grant plan, at an average price of EUR7.35 per share, for a total consideration of EUR551,250.

Pattern's stock is unchanged at EUR6.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 97,2 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 3,64 M 3,97 M 3,97 M
Net Debt 2022 10,0 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 98,4 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart PATTERN S.P.A.
Pattern S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PATTERN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,90 €
Average target price 7,85 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Sburlati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Innocenzo Tamborrini CFO, Director & Director-Administration
Francesco Martorella Chairman
Laura del Noce Group Director-ICT & CAD
Emilio Paolucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATTERN S.P.A.2.68%107
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE24.22%462 171
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.87%46 391
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-14.32%19 463
MONCLER S.P.A.29.78%18 925
VF CORPORATION-19.20%8 449
