CEO of Pattern sells 75,000 shares

(Alliance News) - Pattern Spa reported Thursday that the CEO, Luca Sburlati, has sold 75,000 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were sold for tax reasons related to the awarding of shares in the fi stock grant plan, at an average price of EUR7.35 per share, for a total consideration of EUR551,250.

Pattern's stock is unchanged at EUR6.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

