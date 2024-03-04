(Alliance News) - Pattern Spa announced Monday that Bo.Ma. Holding Srl, linked to directors Fulvio Botto and Francesco Martorella, has acquired 7,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR6.5209, for a total consideration of EUR45,646.30.

Pattern's stock closed Monday unchanged at EUR6.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

