February, 16 2023 17:40 -THE PATTERN BOARD OF DIRECTORS REVIEWED SOME PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FIGURES FOR THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR

Press Release

THE PATTERN BOARD OF DIRECTORS REVIEWED SOME PRELIMINARY

CONSOLIDATED FIGURES FOR THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR

EXCELLENT SALES REVENUE PERFORMANCE IN 2022: +57.1% VS. 2021,

ALSO THANKS TO THE INTEGRATION INTO THE PATTERN GROUP OF THE

LATEST M&A OPERATIONS COMPLETED IN 2022

DOUBLING OF INVESTMENTS MAINLY DUE TO M&A TRANSACTIONS

Turin, 16 February 2023 - The Board of Directors of Pattern S.p.A. (EGM:PTR), an Italian company founded in 2000 by Francesco Martorella and Fulvio Botto, featuring among the leading players in the Pattern-making,Engineering, Development, Prototyping and Production of apparel lines for the world's most prestigious top brands, reviewed some preliminary consolidated figures for the financial year 2022 that have not yet been audited, as shown below:

Sales revenues: € 109.2 million (€ 69.5 million in 2021)

Investments: € 16.4 million (€ 7.7 million in 2021)

Negative NFP (debt) for € 13.8 million (positive for € 3.1 million in 2021)

The Pattern Group has reached an important milestone by exceeding € 100 million in sales revenues to € 109.2 million. This goal was also achieved thanks to the latest M&A transactions finalised in 2022: the purchase in February 2022 of 100% of Zanni S.r.l. through its subsidiary (80%) S.M.T. S.r.l., the purchase in May 2022 of 70% of RGB S.p.A. through its subsidiary (54%) Idee Partners S.r.l., and the purchase in November 2022 of 70% of D-HoldingS.r.l..

The excellent growth performance of sales revenue (+57% compared to FY2021) confirms the intention to consolidate the Italian Hub of Luxury Fashion Engineering and Production through a purely industrial growth plan involving companies of Italian excellence.

Investments as at 31 December 2022 amounted to € 16.4 million, up from € 7.7 million at 31 December 2021, this fallowing the latest M&A transactions executed in 2022 and the purchase of the real estate complex where Roscini Atelier is based, located in Spello, of about 5,000 square meters with a photovoltaic system that is operational to date.

The net financial position was negative for € 13.8 million as of 31 December 2022, compared to positive

3.1 million at 31 December 2021, mainly due to M&A transactions completed in 2022.

In addition, it should be noted that this NFP does not include the adjustment of the acquisition price of D-Holding Srl (as described in the press release of November 8, 2022: "following the closing, the agreed price will be subject to an adjustment mechanism based on the consolidated Net Financial Position at the date of closing, an adjustment that may be upwards or downwards in price").

About Pattern Group:

Pattern Spa is a leading company in prototyping, engineering and production of fashion show collections for the most important international luxury fashion brands.

The company, founded in 2000 by Franco Martorella and Fulvio Botto, began in 2017 a structured growth process, which ended in 2022 with the creation of the Italian Hub of Luxury Fashion Engineering.

