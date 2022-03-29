Kenya's central bank keeps benchmark lending rate at 7.0%

NAIROBI, March 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank held its
benchmark lending rate at 7.0% on Tuesday, its
monetary policy committee said, in line with market
expectations.
In a Reuters poll of eight analysts, five predicted a "hold"
decision and three had forecast a hike of up to 50 basis points.
Tuesday's decision was the 12th in a row to keep rates
steady, extending a holding pattern which policymakers adopted
shortly after the coronavirus crisis reached the East African
nation.
Inflation expectations were well anchored within the
government's target range, policymakers said in a statement,
adding that they stood ready to take further action if the
situation changes rapidly.
