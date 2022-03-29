Log in
    PTR   IT0005378143

PATTERN S.P.A.

(PTR)
03/29 08:04:12 am EDT
5.38 EUR   +4.67%
05:54aPATTERN S P A : March, 29 2022 - FY2021 Results
Kenya's central bank keeps benchmark lending rate at 7.0%

03/29/2022 | 09:48am EDT
NAIROBI, March 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 7.0% on Tuesday, its monetary policy committee said, in line with market expectations.

In a Reuters poll of eight analysts, five predicted a "hold" decision and three had forecast a hike of up to 50 basis points.

Tuesday's decision was the 12th in a row to keep rates steady, extending a holding pattern which policymakers adopted shortly after the coronavirus crisis reached the East African nation.

Inflation expectations were well anchored within the government's target range, policymakers said in a statement, adding that they stood ready to take further action if the situation changes rapidly. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 62,8 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
Net income 2021 3,05 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
Net cash 2021 3,29 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 72,3 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart PATTERN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pattern S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,14 €
Average target price 8,10 €
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Sburlati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Innocenzo Tamborrini CFO, Director & Director-Administration
Francesco Martorella Chairman
Laura del Noce Group Director-ICT & CAD
Emilio Paolucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATTERN S.P.A.-24.41%79
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.56%351 271
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-15.24%42 897
VF CORPORATION-21.55%22 339
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-24.49%21 501
MONCLER S.P.A.-22.29%14 680