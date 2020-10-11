Pattern S p A : 24 settembre 2020 - 1H2020 Results
10/11/2020 | 01:35pm EDT
1H 2020 Results
September 24, 2020
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared by Pattern S.p.A. (the 'Company') solely for the purposes of this presentation. This document may not be reproduced or distributed in whole or in part by any other person with any way than the Company. The Company takes no responsibility for the use of this document by any person and for any purposes. The information contained in this document has not been subject to independent verification and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. This presentation may contain forwards-looking information and statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding plans, performance. In any case, investors and holders of the Company are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risk and uncertainties many of which are difficult to predict and subject to an independent evaluation by the Company; that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. No representation, warranty or undertaking is made by the Company in order to the implementation of these forward - looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those contained in this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements. Neither the Company, its shareholders, its advisors or representatives nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction. Under all circumstances the user of this document shall solely remain responsible for his/her own assumptions, analyses and conclusions.
Today's speakers
Luca
Innocenzo
Sara
Sburlati
Tamborrini
De Benedetti
CEO
CFO
7 years in Pattern
10 years in Pattern
13 years of Fashion & Luxury industry
18 years as CFO and
experience as a Top Manager
Senior Controller
Education: Executive MBA Bocconi /
Education: Graduated in
Graduated International Political
Economics
Sciences
Investor Relations Manager
Joined Pattern in July 2018
9 years in communication, last 5 years focused on the International Fashion Industry
Education: MSc Bocconi in
Economics
Index
1. Group at a glance
2. 1H 2020 Results
3. The Luxury Fashion Market
4. Group Strategy & Outlook 2020
5. Pattern and Sustainability
6. Appendix
• Group Overview
• Business and Process
• Investment Case
Group at a glance
The Italian Hub of Luxury Fashion Engineering
6
The Italian Hub of Luxury Fashion Engineering
Pattern: Luxury Menswear
Pattern S.p.A is one of the most important operators in the field of engineering, development, prototyping and production of fashion lines for the most prestigious brands worldwide exclusively for the top luxury range, in the segment of fashion shows and main lines.
Quality, Speed, Flexibility, and Reputation
A solid focus on Research & Development, technology and innovation
A market leader in A highly experienced task force
A business model based on sustainability
Client Loyalty
2018 Pattern S.p.A.
Period
Share¹
<3 Years
7%
3-10 Years
12%
>10 Years
81%
Roscini Atelier: Luxury Womenswear Engineering
Studio Roscini was born in the early '80s and became one of the most important Italian companies inpattern-makingof women's collections.
In 2017 Studio Roscini joined Pattern Group with a clear
mission: follow each step of the collection development.
The craftsmanship of the creations combined with the most advanced technology allows Roscini Atelier to achieve the perfect balance between quality and speed.
Quality, Speed
Flexibility and Reputation
A solid focus on craftsmanship and innovation
Società Manifattura Tessile (S.M.T.): Luxury Knitwear
S.M.T. s.r.l, based in Correggio (Reggio Emilia), began its activity in the luxury knitwear sector in 2010 and today it is a leading company in prototyping, engineering and production of luxury knitwear. In 2020 Pattern completed the acquisition of 51% of SMT's share capital while the remaining 49% will remain property of Stefano Casini.
Excellence, Quality
Proactivity
A solid focus on Research & Development
120 cutting-edge machines and 20 shima/stoll technicians
Notes: (1) Share allocation is based on Pattern Spa client loyalty levels, without considering Roscini; (2) employees as of 31 December 2018
Source; Management; financial statements
March 2020 - SMT enters Pattern Group
Società Manifattura Tessile (S.M.T.): Luxury Knitwear
Pattern thus confirms the expected growth path and announces the entry of S.M.T. in the Group, this achievement will allow the Piedmontese company (Pattern) to enter the luxury knitwear sector which up until now was not a part of the company's activities.
The union with this Italian company aims to enhance the growth prospects of both companies.
OPERATION DESCRIPTION
Acquisition of 51% of SMT's share capital by Pattern while the remaining 49% will remain property of Stefano Casini
The equity value of S.M.T. has been fixed at € 10.8 million.
The transaction price was set at € 5.5 million with a possible price adjustment linked to the closure of the 2020 financial statements of S.M.T. Srl.
SOCIETÀ MANIFATTURA TESSILE (S.M.T.)
S.M.T. s.r.l, based in Correggio (Reggio Emilia), is a leading company in prototyping, engineering and production of luxury knitwear for top luxury fashion brands.
The company began its activity in the luxury knitwear sector in 2010 and today owns a unique technological park consisting of almost 120 weaving machines and a programming department made of over 20 technical programmers.
2019 Revenues €17.9 million (€11.3 million FY 2018)
2019 Adjusted EBITDA margin at €2.6 million and EBITDA Margin 14.5% (8.8% reported FY 2018)
Negative NFP 2019 of around € 3.4 million (negative NFP of € 3.5 million FY 2018)
1H 2020 Results
1H 2020 Highlights
€ mln
Revenues
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
€ 24.5
€ 2.5
10.2%
+14%¹
+22%¹
Net Income
POSITIVE NFP
€ 1.3
€ 3.9
+5%¹
€ 12.4 m¹
"COVID has been having a significant impact on the entire luxury fashion
sector and this obviously also affects the first half of Pattern.
However, we are proud to present a result in line with that of the most performing luxury players, thanks to the fundamental contribution of S.M.T. - from this year in the Pattern Group - to a light cost structure as it is mainly composed of variable costs, to the use of social safety nets (cassa integrazione) and the voluntary reduction of remuneration agreed by all management.
This allows us to continue without hesitation on our path towards the
creation of the Italian Hub of Luxury Fashion Engineering and to confirm the strategic investments already planned regarding sustainability,
technology and innovation."
"
Luca Sburlati, Group CEO
(1) Percentage vs 1H 2019
1H 2020 Highlights: A focus on SMT
€ mln
Revenues
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
€ 9.2
€ 1.2
13%
NFP
(€ 3.8)
1H 2020 Income Statement
(€ 000)
1H 2020
1H 2019
%
Sales revenues
23,808.8
21,520.4
11%
Other revenues
728.7
33.3
2089%
Total Revenues
24,537.5
21,553.7
14%
Change in inventories
580.0
3,565.8
-84%
Value of production
25,117.5
25,119.5
0%
Raw materials
(6,969.2)
(10,461.1)
-33%
Change inventories raw materials
158.3
1,841.0
-91%
Cost of services
(9,081.6)
(9,845.8)
-8%
Leases and rentals
(732.6)
(259.8)
182%
Personnel Expenses
(5,906.3)
(4,288.6)
38%
Other operating expenses
(94.1)
(66.9)
41%
EBITDA
2,492.0
2,038.3
22%
EBITDA margin
10.2%
9.5%
D&A
894.9
215.4
315%
EBIT
1,597.1
1,822.9
-12%
EBIT margin
6.5%
8.5%
Net financial income
(60.6)
(37.5)
62%
EBT
1,536.6
1,785.4
-14%
Taxes
(230.3)
(544.5)
-58%
Net income
1,306.3
1,240.9
5%
Revenues at 30 June 2020 amount to € 24.5 million compared to € 21.5 million at 30 June 2019, showing an increase of around 14%.
EBITDA, amounted to € 2.5 million compared to € 2.0 million at June 30, 2019, showing an increase of 22%. EBITDA margin at 10.2% compared to 9.5%.
Net income for the period at € 1.3 million compared to € 1.2 million at June 30, 2019, showing an increase of 5%.
Revenues Breakdown
(€ 000)
1H 2020
1H 2019
Italy
31.5%
14.1%
EU
67.3%
85.3%
Extra-EU
1.2%
0.6%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
Geographic footprint
RevenueProduct
generation destination
The geographical breakdown of sales shows a significant
increase in revenues from Italian clients, whose share
of the total has more than doubled, rising from 14.1% to
31.5%. The internationalization rate of S.M.T. it is high,
but lower than that of Pattern. Overall, the foreign share of
sales revenues remains very high, since it stands at
68.5%.
1H 2020 Balance Sheet (Use and Sources)
(€ 000)
30-giu-20
31-dic-19
(€ 000)
30-giu-20
31-dic-19
Fixed Assets
10,457.2
3,589.3
Shareholders' Equity
19,930.3
17,393.7
Warehouse
5,201.1
3,435.0
Trade Receivables
9,250.6
8,005.6
Cash and Cash equivalents
(17,923.3)
(16,073.9)
Other Receivables
2,659.0
1,332.0
Prepayments and accrued income
718.9
512.5
Short term bank debt
4,213.5
925.8
Working Capital
17,829.5
13,285.0
Medium term financial debt
9,777.7
2,762.5
Trade Payables
(7,291.2)
(8,894.4)
Bank Debt
13,991.2
3,688.3
Other Payables
(3,170.2)
(2,021.0)
Accrued expenses and deferred income
(75.8)
(22.5)
Net Working Capital
7,292.3
2,347.0
Net Debt/(Cash)
(3,932.1)
(12,385.6)
Funds
(1,751.2)
(928.1)
Net Invested Capital
15,998.2
5,008.1
Total Sources
15,998.2
5,008.1
Also in terms of assets, the acquisition of 51% of S.M.T. has brought substantialchanges due to the different structure of the latter which reflects greater vertical integration with respect to Pattern, which has resulted in greater fixed capital - especially for investments in machinery - and greater working capital, due to the lower variability of operating costs.
The amount offixed assets of € 10.5 million grew by 191% compared to € 3.6 million at 31 December 2019. Investments concerned intangible and tangible fixed assets. The former mainly refer to the recognition of the consolidation difference (€ 4 million). The increase in tangible fixed assets, on the other hand, is a consequence of the consolidation of S.M.T. Financial fixed assets underwent a reduction of about 80%, following the loss of the security deposit paid in December last year under the framework contract signed for the purchase of the stake in S.M.T.
Net working capital increased considerably, from € 2.3 to € 7.3 million, registering a + 211%. This increase is explained by the expansion of the consolidation area but also with a higher working capital than the turnover of S.M.T. Finally, thelock-downdue toCovid-19also had an impact on the extent that production was postponed by a month and this contributed to keeping the working capital of the latter company higher. The net invested capital at 30 June 2020 was approximately € 16 million, compared to € 5 million at 31 December 2019, with a consequent increase of 219%.
The structure of the sources of capital also changed due to the different consolidation area. Shareholders' equity increased by 15% from € 17.4
million to € 19.9 million.
NFP Bridge
Group's cash and cash equivalents, equal to approximately € 18 million
15
The Luxury Fashion Market
16
Luxury Fashion Market performance post COVID-19
(30-40%)
(35-45%)
(45-55%)
(20-30%)
(65-75%)
RoW (20-30%)
Sources: Management analysis and estimates on data published by the Companies
Luxury brands' performance post COVID-19
Pattern stand alone - 29%
Sources: data published by the Companies
The Luxury Fashion Market
Absolute Luxury Apparel Sales (€m)
4,204
12.643
Global Personal Luxury Goods
260 €B
1.165
Luxury Fashion
81 €B
1.378
1.408
1.703
Luxury Fashion Apparel
59 €B
2.785
Absolute Luxury
13 €B
LVMH
Kering
Burberry
PVH*
Hermes
Other
2017A
Manufacturing of Absolute Fashion Made in
1 €B
Italy
Net of the multiplier factor of 12x charged into the final price of absolute luxury fashion products
Current competitive landscape
300 €m
600 €m
400 €m
Strategic Group:
Pattern and its competitive arena currently cover approximately 300€m of the 1€B approachable market
Leather apparel &
accessories
Portion of the market currently not served by Pattern
Knitwear
300 €m
Thanks to S.M.T entering Pattern Group
Source: Management analysis and estimates on Altagamma, Statista
Group Strategy & Outlook 2020
20
Group Strategy
Current competitive landscape
Made in Italy
300 €m
600 €m
400 €m
Strategic Group:
Luxury
Fashion
Leather apparel
Pattern and its competitive arena currently cover approximately
Manufacturing
& accessories
300€m of the 1€B approachable market
300 €m
1 €B
Portion of the market currently not
Knitwear
served by Pattern
Thanks to S.M.T entering Pattern Group
Proceed with the growth of the Italian Hub of Luxury Fashion Engineering
Organic Growth
2019 Revenues (€m)
Luxury Fashion Manufacturing «Made
External Growth
in Italy» arena
*
Knitwear
Leather
Leather
apparel
accessories
*
*
Enlarging product portfolio by
Full product portfolio
*
acquiring strong brands
coverage
Widening of clients' basis
Source: Management
*: Revenues 2018
Stakeholder initiatives during COVID
Local Community:
-Engineering and production of top-quality face mask for local community (3 plants Torino, Spello and Correggio) -Direct support to design schools maintained during lock-down
Employees:
-Implementation of a strong working protocol with several different preventions systems into our offices and facilities (mandatory temperature measurement / plexiglass barriers / spaces sanitations / creations of working shifts / mandatory use of mask also into offices since early February) -Supply of face mask also for employees' families
-Strong use of homeworking across company
-Block of business trip since February
-Private Covid Insurance for employees
Business recovery plan:
-Definition of backup plan in case of shutdown of one of the plant and complete support of the others
-Use of social safety nets (cassa integrazione) for the 3 plants with an average of about 20% after lockdown and 90% during lockdown weeks
Tax and Government:
-Notwithstanding the possibility given by the Covid Law (moratoria), it was decided - thanks to the positive cash - not to postpone tax payments or
suspend leasings.
22
Outlook 2020
Looking at a medium to long term horizon, it is important to underline the following strengths of the Group:
ability to work on different areas (men, women and knitwear) and on differentiated clients, an example ofversatility almost unique on the market;
great competence in enabling technologies for the development of remote collections through3D engineering, in a context that severely limits physical movements;
presence ofsupply chain certification tools also through blockchain;
financial structure with a positive NFP of € 3.9 million;
rather variable cost structure.
23
Outlook 2020
Obviously the second part of 2020 will also be influenced by the pandemic.
The forecast for the second half of the year is an economic trend in line with the first half, both in terms of volumes and margins.
To achieve this result, Pattern confirms social safety nets (cassa integrazione) and management's salary cut-off till the end of the year, always taking care not to compromise the business.
Regarding the financial situation, thanks to the reduction in net working capital and the related strengthening of the net financial position, we expect an improvement compared to our records at 30 June.
Regarding net financial position, it should be noted that at 31 August it was positive for € 5.7 million, with an increase of 46% compared to the situation at 30 June 2020.
Waiting for a more vigorous recovery in 2021, this would be a positive result considering the international context and the actual economic situation.
Pattern and Sustainability
FROM RED TO GREEN CARPET
"From Red to Green Carpet" is a five-yearplan announced in 2018 by Pattern.
The aim is to create the same luxury but drastically reducing the impact on the environment without compromising the quality.
Pattern has identified three main goals to achieve:
With this project Pattern is facing an important challenge: creating value from sustainability. In order to achieve these ambitions Pattern aims to involve suppliers through its actions, including them in a path of raw materials and workers sustainability, by trying to improve the environment in which they operate.
26
PATTERN RESPONDS TO THE UN INVITATION
Goal 9:
Goal 5:
Build resilient infrastructure,
Achieve gender equality
promote sustainable
and empower all women
industrialization and foster
and girls
innovation
Goal 8:
Promote inclusive and
Goal 12:
sustainable economic growth,
Ensure sustainable consumption
employment and decent work for
and production Patterns
all
Pattern has decided to respond to the UN challenges by identifying 4 goals to work immediately on, with the aim of contributing to make our world sustainable and achieve the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".
27
PATTERN ADHERES TO THE ONU'S "FASHION INDUSTRY
CHARTER FOR CLIMATE ACTION"
Pattern is the first Italian company to join the UNFCCC's Fashion for Global Climate Action initiative as a signatory to the Fashion
Industry Charter for Climate Action.
The initiative calls on the Fashion industry to acknowledge the contribution of the sector to climate change and the responsibility to strive towards climate neutrality for a safer planet. By signing the Charter, Pattern has demonstrated the commitment to playing its part to
ensure the fashion sector is on the path to a low-carbon future.
In line with the principles enshrined in the Charter and the aims of the Paris Agreement, Pattern commits to a 30% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 and will strive to de-carbonization of the production phase, selection of climate friendly and sustainable materials, low- carbon transport, consumer dialogue and awareness, work with the financing community and policymakers to catalyse scalable solutions, and explore circular business models.
28
EUROPE2020 PROJECT "2020 CLEANCHAIN"
Since 2015, Pattern has been engaging in a process that aims at eliminating the substances deemed to be toxic or harmful by
the main international standards. This procedure has been followed" in conformity with the "Europe 2020" community project and, in
some cases, even more restrictive than what is required in the protocols.
In 2016 this process became operational and the substances considered harmful were completely removed from the products.
Furthermore, since 2019 Pattern has been a member of the "Cleanchain" initiative.
ESG CERTIFIED COMPANY
CDP REPORTING ON CLIMATE CHANGE
In 2019 Pattern achieves the ESG (Environmental, Social and
Governance) rating with CDP and decides to certify its path towards Carbon Neutrality by joining the CDP 2019 Reporting on Climate Change.
Thanks to the decision to adhere the CDP reporting process, Pattern Group demonstrates its will to be transparent on its governance structure, emissions and energy consumption.
Pattern Group now is not only able to measure its impact and work
on ambitious reduction targets towards environmental leadership,
but is also able to manage stategically its environmental risk.
Pattern Group decided to concentrate on the report focused on Climate Change with the aim of improving corporate awareness through measurement and disclosure, essential to the effective management of carbon and climate change risk.
SUPPLIER ENGAGEMENT RATING - SER
In 2019 Pattern achieves the Supplier Engagement Rating (SER).
The SER provides a rating to evaluate how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate
change. CDP's annual Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) is designed to evaluate and implement actions on corporate supply chain engagement on climate issues.
In detail, it assesses performance on supplier engagement on the issues regarding governance, targets, value chain emissions, and value chain engagement.
30
ESEMPLARE and Special Projects
ESEMPLARE
ESEMPLARE was acquired in 2014 and is the only proprietary brand of Pattern.
The brand is the authentic implementation of the Circular Economy principles: a closed cycle economic system that could self-sustain and self-regenerate.
The brand's policy could be described in:
Sustainable Design: we are inspired by concept of modularity and versatility
Research and Development: Innovation for regeneration
Procurement: we use only Italian and eco-sustainable fabrics, combining tradition and innovation.
Energetic efficiency: we deploy renewable and certificated energy sources, paying particular attention into the efficient use, minimizing resources' waste.
Research of new ecological materials: since 2015, ESEMPLARE stopped using fur or goose down in the new collections and has developed a new quilting called Thermore Ecodown; this material, made of 100 recycled fibres, allows the reuse of 10 plastic bottles for a single garment production.
Finally, all the garments made during 2019 have been realised using 100% recycled products and the 40% of them has a GRS certification, as previously happened in 2018.
For the second year in a row, ESEMPLARE is a 100% eco-sustainable brand.
32
April 2020 - Special Project
On April 2020 Pattern launched the production of E MASK: innovative, sustainable and made in Italy mask.
The E MASK product is:
Sustainable. E MASK is in fact a reusable mask as it is composed of a fabric that, while washable, maintains its own antibacterial and anti-drip characteristics, and a non-woven italian fabric filter certified by the Polytechnic University of Milan to be replaced daily.
Comfortable. It is composed of a hypoallergenic cotton shell that remains in contact with the skin.
Comfortable and elegant. It is developed thanks to an advanced 3D pattern-making software, in three sizes (man, woman and child) so as to adapt perfectly to the different conformations of the male, female and 4-12-year-old face.
Low cost of use. Given that it is, in fact, reusable it has a lower cost per use than disposable masks; while using materials of the highest level.
Made in Italy. E MASK supports the Italian economy throughout the supply chain since it is 100% Made in Italy, both regarding the fabric of the mask and the non-woven fabric of the filter, and for its manufacture. A QCode applied on the template certifies the entire Italian supply chain used.
33
Appendix
1. Pattern overview
35
History of Continuous Growth
Set up of the
First Italian brand to
First
Acquisition of Roscini -
Borsa Italiana
Collegno
obtain the SA8000 Social
Sustainability Report
Spello plant, reinforcing
IPO
plant
Accountability Certificate
(GRI index)
the women segment
2000-
2009
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2008
Acquisition of S.M.T. Pattern enters the
luxury knitwear sector
Pattern was
55.6
established
Acquisition of the tailoring
Acquisition of Esemplare
in 2000 by
production unit, Buble,
brand, specialized in
Fulvio Botto
focused on handmade garments
sport/urban collections
and Francesco
43,7
Martorella
Beginning of managerialization process with
Mr Sburlati joining the team
30,2
26,8
Sales Revenues
23,4
17,0
18,1
18,4
€ Mln
15,8
9,3
3,4
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018 PF
FY 2019
HR - Highly Experienced and Committed Management Team
Board of
Directors
F. Botto and F. Martorella, founders and
owners, are recognized and valued
professionals among fashion industry,
having cooperated with some of the most
prestigious brands (i.e. Armani,
Valentino)
The two have rapidly built a team of highly skilled personnel thanks to a constant knowledge sharing approach
and internal training of staff which
ensure protection and leverage of their
heritage
Corporate
Technical
Group
Comm. &
Sustain-
Prod.
Supply
&
Industrial
ICT
CFO
Investor
ability Mgr
developm.
chain
Esemplare
Director
Relator*
Admin &
Finance
2nd Tier of management (customer care, production & costing, warehouse
& fabrics, purchasing…)
Sole player, in its competitive arena, to have adopted a modern management structure as a key competitive advantage
*Note: the investor relator will be supported, for the first year, by the specialized operator CDR Communication
Source: Management
Corporate Governance
Board of Directors
Luca Sburlati
Francesco Martorella
CEO
Fulvio Botto
President
Vice President
Anna Maria
Emilio Paolucci
Claudio
Roscini
Independent
Innocenzo
Director
Director
Tamborrini
Saracco
Director
Director
Shareholder Structure
*Note: direct and indirect shareholding
Source: Management
2. Business and Values
39
How the fashion sector works
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
First sketch
First sketch
First sketch
First sketch
from clients
from clients
from clients
from clients
Fashion
Men's
Women's
Men's
Women's
Fall - Winter
Fall - Winter
Spring - Summer
Spring Summer
sector
Fashion Show
Fashion Show
Fashion Show
Fashion Show
Business
Cycle
Production
Production
Production
Production
Orders
Orders
Orders
Orders
Spring-Summer
Start of Fall - Winter
Collection's sales
Collection's sales
W - FW
FS
M - FW FS
Engineering &
Modelling
Delivery
Prototypes &
Samples
Manufacturing
Quality Control & Production
Chain
The Group works all year round with two main collections: fall-winterand
spring-summer
Additionally, Pattern prepares a high number of capsule collections
Uniqueknow-how and reputation in the outerwear segment
Pattern serves 4 out of 5 of the top Absolute Luxury apparel groups
worldwide
Source: Management
40
Pattern's business model
Engineering and
Prototypes and
Manufacturing &
Quality control
Modelling
samples
production chain
Insourcing
level
Full insourcing
Full outsourcing
High degree of flexibility
Control over the entire
Long-lasting established
Multiple levels of
and rapidity of response,
relationships
control
KSF
process
through 40 Pattern makers
with contract manufacturers and
with extensive attention to
from plant to the fashion shows
equipped with the most modern
façonists
detail to preserve reputation
technology
Unique balance between human craftmanship and technology allows for superior flexibility in order execution
Competitive Advantages
Quality
Flexibility
Speed
Reputation
Highest quality through
Flexible organizational
Superior time-to-market,
20 years heritage of a
technology, human
thanks to newest
fine-tuned business model
structure with vertical
resources and control of
technologies and proven
for the luxury apparel
integration
the supply chain
procedures
industry
Pattern operates in a strategic stage
of the process, the "Formula 1"
Source: Management
Pattern is fully integrated with Italy's Best Suppliers and Façonists
Suppliers
Pattern / Project Engineering
Façonist / Contract
Manufacturer
Selection of suppliers
Pre-productionsamples are prepared internally to allow clients to pre-verify
The majority of
production is carried out externally by
façonists
High fragmentation of minor suppliers
Full control over the value chain by dictating own standards
Established partnerships with suppliers of certified raw materials, mainly located in Italy
Full control over the value chain through established long-term partnership with the key players of a highly polarized industry
Source: Management
Pattern's Key Business Values
Human Resources
Technology and
Human Resources
Sustainability
R&D
Unique lavorations
Quality assurance
Circular economy
Source: Management
Technology and R&D
Technology
For prototyping, Pattern has been investing for the
last 8 years in the latest CAD technologies Introduction of a more advanced plotting
machine, up to date with the latest machinery (heat-sealing, ultrasound)
3D CAD, advanced PDM and breakthrough production technologies allow for flexibility and superior response to clients
Innovation
Experimentation on new fabric technologies and a recognized signature of eco-sustainability
The ESEMPLARE brand is a:
R&D tool for the experimentation of new
fabrics and the use of the newest technologies
Marketing tool to show Pattern capabilities
Continuous experimentation and process
improvement to stay always ahead of market trends
Source: Management
Follow us:
Investor Relations
NOMAD
Sara De Benedetti
CFO SIM
sara.debenedetti@pattern.it
ecm@cfosim.com
Sede Legale e Amministrativa Via Italia, 6/A
10093 Collegno (TORINO) Italy
