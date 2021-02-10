Log in
PATTERN S.P.A.

(PTR)
Pattern S p A : ACHIEVES A PLACEON THE 2020 CDP SUPPLIER ENGAGEMENT LEADERBOARD

02/10/2021 | 04:37am EST
Pattern achieves a place on the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard
09 February 2020
Pattern, confirming the attention given to the supply chain for the development of a really sustainable business model, achieves aplace on the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, a selection of companies based on the Supplier Engagement Rating (SER).

Despite the challenges from COVID-19, it's a source of pride for Pattern beingamong the 7% of top companies #ESG and being nominated a 'Supplier Engagement Leader'. Pattern joins the top 400 international companies nominated into theCDP '2020 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard', companies that are annually assessed with total transparency by CDP.

This important recognition arrives after the notice of the exceptional score B- on the global rating 2020 CDP - almost unique in the fashion world, especially in Italy,higher than the European regional average of C and higher than the global 'Textile&Fabric Goods' global sector average of D.

SER is born of the awareness thatan organization's average upstream emissions are around 11.4 times greater than their direct operations - which shows how vital supplier engagement is to achieve ambitious climate goals, such as science-based targets.

For this reason, the SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change analysing areas like governance, targets, emissions and value chain engagement.

Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains, CDP, underlines: 'Companies' emissions don't end at the factory door. In fact, CDP data shows a company's supply chain emissions are over 11.4 times greater than its direct emissions on average. Meaningful corporate climate action means engaging with suppliers to reduce emissions across the value chain. Despite the challenges from COVID-19, in 2020 nearly 400 companies achieved a place on CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. Congratulations to these companies - as a Supplier Engagement Leaders, they are driving the transition towards the net-zero sustainable economy'.

The full list of companies that achieved a place on the leaderboard this year is available at: http://bit.ly/SupplierEngagement20

#CDPSupplyChain
#CDPSupplierEngagement20

Disclaimer

Pattern S.p.A. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 09:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
