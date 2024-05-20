PATTERN S.P.A.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
registered office in Collegno, via Italia 4
authorized share capital € 1,456,292/90 of which € 1,436,292.90 subscribed and paid up
listed with the Turin Company Register no. 10072750010 tax code
R.E.A. no. 1103664
CONTENTS
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS AND STAKEHOLDERS
SHAREHOLDER BASE
PATTERN GROUP AND ITS HISTORY
PATTERN GROUP IN FIGURES: 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
CORPORATE STRUCTURE OF THE GROUP
PATTERN SHARE PERFORMANCE IN 2023
DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPER!TIONS !T 31 DECEMBER 2023
MARKET SCENARIO AND RESULTS
OUTLOOK FOR NEXT YEAR
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE PERIOD
GROUP CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
GROUP OPERATING AND FINANCIAL SITUATION
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL SITUATION OF PATTERN SPA
ACTIVITIES CARRIED OUT THROUGH SUBSIDIARIES; DEALINGS WITH SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES,
P!RENTS !ND "!FFILI!TES"
MAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES TO WHICH THE GROUP IS EXPOSED
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF OPERATIONS
EMPLOYEES AND IT SYSTEMS
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
TREASURY SHARES AND SHARES OF PARENT COMPANIES
FINANCIAL DERIVATIVES
BRANCH OFFICES
INTRAGROUP AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated income statement
Consolidated statement of cash flows, indirect method
ACQUISITION OF INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31/12/2023
FOREWORD
Financial statements at 31 December 2023
CONSOLIDATION SCOPE
I. CONSOLIDATION METHODS
II. PREPARATION STANDARDS
III. VALUATION CRITERIA
IV. ANALYSIS OF AND COMMENTS ON THE MAIN ITEMS OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ASSETS
INCOME STATEMENT
V. OTHER INFORMATION
HEADCOUNT
FEES TO THE DIRECTORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS
FEES TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
GUARANTEES, COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
AGREEMENTS NOT RESULTING FROM THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR
FINANCIAL DERIVATIVES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 2427-BIS OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE
ANNEXES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (ANNEX A)
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN PARENT COMPANY EQUITY AND RESULTS AND CONSOLIDATED
EQUITY AND RESULTS (ANNEX B)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND INCOME STATEMENT SHOWING THE
CHANGES IN THE YEAR (ANNEX C)
ANALYTICAL CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (ANNEX D)
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
INCOME STATEMENT
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS, INDIRECT METHOD
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31/12/2023
FOREWORD
PART I: GENERAL PRINCIPLES
PART II: PREPARATION STANDARDS OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PART III: ACCOUNTING AND VALUATION CRITERIA
PART IV: REVIEW OF INDIVIDUAL ITEMS
NOTES - ASSETS
NOTES - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
NOTES, INCOME STATEMENT
PART V: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
HEADCOUNT
FEES, ADVANCES AND RECEIVABLES GRANTED TO DIRECTORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS AND
COMMITMENTS UNDERTAKEN ON THEIR BEHALF
FEES TO THE AUDITOR OR TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
CATEGORIES OF SHARES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY
SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY
DETAILS OF OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY
COMMITMENTS, GUARANTEES AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES NOT RESULTING FROM THE STATEMENT
OF FINANCIAL POSITION
ASSETS AND LOANS ALLOCATED FOR A SPECIFIC TRANSACTION
TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
AGREEMENTS NOT RESULTING FROM THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER YEAR END
ENTITIES THAT PREPARE THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE LARGER/SMALLER BODY OF ENTITIES
THEY ARE PART OF AS SUBSIDIARIES
Reclassified statement of financial position
FINANCIAL DERIVATIVES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 2427-BIS OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE
SUMMARY OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY EXERCISING DIRECTION AND
COORDINATION
INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 1, PARAGRAPH 125, OF LAW NO. 124 OF 4 AUGUST 2017
PROPOSED ALLOCATION OF PROFIT OR COVERAGE OF LOSSES
NOTES - CLOSING SECTION
BO!RD OF ST!TUTORY !UDITORS' REPORT
INDEPENDENT !UDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLID!TED FIN!NCI!L ST!TEMENTS
INDEPENDENT !UDITORS' REPORT ON THE FIN!NCI!L ST!TEMENTS
INTRODUCTION
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Registered office
PATTERN S.P.A.
registered office in via Italia 4
10093 - Collegno (TO) - Italy
Tel. 011/4531597
Legal data
Joint stock company listed on Euronext Growth Milan
Authorized share capital € 1,456,292/90 of which € 1,436,292/90 subscribed and paid up, tax code, VAT no. and registration number with the Turin Company Register: 10072750010 R.E.A. of Turin no. 1103664
Direction and coordination:
BO.MA. Holding S.r.l.
Registered office in Via Ottavio Assarotti 10 10122 - Turin (TO) - Italy
Tax Code and VAT number 12067380019
COMPOSITION OF CORPORATE BODIES
Board of Directors(1)
Fulvio Botto
Chairman
Luca Sburlati
Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Casini
Simonetta Cavasin
Claudio Delunas
Franca Di Carlo
Diego Dirutigliano
Francesco Martorella
Emilio Paolucci
Board of Statutory Auditors (1)
Davide Di Russo
Chairman
Lucia Margherita Calista Rota
Standing Auditor
Riccardo Cantino
Standing Auditor
Valerio Brescia
Alternate Auditor
Independent Auditors(2)
PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A., in short PWC
TERM
- The Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors were appointed by a resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 April 2022 for three financial years, and will therefore expire with the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024.
The Independent !uditors' statutory audit assignment was granted by a resolution of the Shareholders'
Meeting of 30 April 2021 for three financial years, and will therefore expire with the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
NOTICE OF C!LL OF ORDIN!RY SH!REHOLDERS' MEETING
The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Pattern S.p.A. is convened in first call on 26 April 2024, at 11:00 a.m., at the registered office in Collegno (TO), Via Italia 4, and in second call on 7 May 2024, at the same time and place, with the following:
Agenda
- Approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2023; related resolutions.
- Allocation of profit for the year; relevant and ensuing resolutions.
- Appointment of a director to complete the Board of Directors; relevant and ensuing resolutions.
- Completion of the Board of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Article 2401 of the Italian Civil Code; relevant and ensuing resolutions.
- Appointment of the Independent Auditors for the three-year period 2024 - 2026; relevant and ensuing resolutions.
- Authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to revocation of the authorization resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2023; relevant and ensuing resolutions.
Share capital
As of today's date, the subscribed and paid-upshare capital amounts to € 1,436,292/90, represented by no. 14,362,929 ordinary shares with no indication of par value. On 28 March 2024, 50,000 ordinary shares from the first tranche of the 2023-2025 Stock Grant Plan were issued; the certificate of completion of the share capital increase pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code will be filed with the Company Register within the time limits of law; following registration of the certificate, the subscribed and paid-upshare capital will be € 1,441,292/90, represented by 14,412,929 ordinary shares with no indication of par value. Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote. To date, the Company does not hold any treasury shares.
Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting
Pursuant to Article 83-sexies of Leg/ Decr/ no/ 58/1998 ("TUF(), those from whom the Company has
received notice through an authorized intermediary, based on the accounting records at the end of
the 7th (seventh) trading day prior to the date of the Meeting (17 April 2024 - record date), are
entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise their voting right exclusively through the
Appointed Representative, as indicated below. Credit and debit entries made on the accounts after such date are not relevant for the purposes of entitlement to exercise voting rights at the
Shareholders' Meeting/
Pursuant to Article 83-sexies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, notices from intermediaries shall be received by the Company by the end of the 3rd (third) trading day prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. by 23 April 2024. This does not affect the entitlement to attend and to exercise voting rights in the case where notices are received by the Company after such term, provided that this is
made before the beginning of the Shareholders' Meeting in first call/
Participation of the directors, the statutory auditors, the notary, the representative of the independent auditors and the Appointed Representative shall also take place, if necessary, by means of telecommunication, in compliance with the applicable provisions in force.
Granting of proxies to the Appointed Representative
Under Article 106, paragraphs 4 and 5, of Law Decree 18/2020, converted with amendments by Law 27/2020 ("Decree"), as most recently extended by Article 11, paragraph 2, of Law 21/2024, which allows companies admitted to trading on a multilateral trading system to provide in the notice of meeting that attendance in the meeting takes place exclusively through the Appointed Representativepursuant to Article 135-undecies of the TUF, participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who are entitled to vote is allowed exclusively through Computershare S.p.A. - with registered office in Milan - the shareholders' representative appointed by the Company pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the TUF ("Appointed Representative").
The proxy can be granted - without any cost for the delegating party (except for possible delivery costs) - with voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the agenda, by signing the specific proxy form available, together with the related filling and submission instructions, on the Company website (at www.patterngroup.it,Investors section).
The proxy with the voting instructions shall be sent - by using the methods specified in the form, together with a copy of a currently valid identity document of the delegating party or, if the delegating party is a legal person, of the pro tempore legal representative or of another party with appropriate powers, together with appropriate documents proving his/her qualification and powers - to the abovementioned Appointed Representative by the end of the second trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting in first call (i.e. by 24 April 2024, or, if in second call, by 3 May 2024).
Within the abovementioned time limits, the proxy and the voting instructions may always be revoked in the manner specified above.
Mention should be made that the shares for which the proxy has been granted, even partly, are counted for the purpose of duly constituting the Meeting. The proxy shall have no effect on the proposals for which no voting instructions have been given.
As allowed by the Decree, as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4 of the TUF, those who do not intend to make use of the participation procedure under Article 135-undecies of the TUF, may alternatively participate by granting the Appointed Representative a proxy or sub-proxy pursuant to Article 135-novies of the TUF, containing voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the agenda, at no cost for the delegating party (except for any delivery costs), by using the proxy/sub-proxy form, available on the Company website (at www.patterngroup.it,Investors section).
To grant and notify proxies or sub-proxies, also through electronic means, the procedures indicated in the proxy form shall be followed. The proxy shall be received by 12:00 noon on the day prior to the Shareholders' Meeting (it being understood that the Appointed Representative may accept proxies and/or instructions even after the above deadline and before the opening of the meeting). The proxy and voting instructions may always be revoked within the above time limit according to the abovementioned manners.
For any clarification concerning the granting of the proxy to the Appointed Representative (and, in particular, on completion of the proxy form and the voting instructions, as well as their notification), contact Computershare S.p.A. by e-mail at sedeto@computershare.it or with the following phone number +39 011 - 0923200 (on business days from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm).
Appointment of a director to complete the Board of Directors
Regarding the third item on the agenda, it should be noted that, pursuant to Article 10.2 of the Bylaws, as it is not a matter of appointing the entire Board of Directors, the procedure of appointment via list voting does not apply. Hence, the Shareholders' Meeting is called to pass resolutions with the majorities required by law. The appropriate report prepared by the Board of Directors contains further information on this matter.
Completion of the Board of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Article 2401 of the Italian Civil Code
Regarding the fourth item on the agenda, it should be noted that, pursuant to Article 12 of the Bylaws, as it is not a matter of appointing the entire Board of Statutory Auditors, the procedure of appointment via list voting does not apply. Hence, the Shareholders' Meeting is called to pass resolutions by relative majority without list constraints.
The appropriate report prepared by the Board of Directors contains further information on this matter, which holds, inter alia, the proposal received from the Majority Shareholder Bo.Ma. Holding S.r.l..
Shareholders who hold, individually or jointly, a stake of at least 5% of the subscribed share capital at the time of submission of their nomination may submit their nomination proposals, duly signed and dated and accompanied by the relevant documents, to the registered office no later than 1:00 p.m. on the 10th day prior to the date of the first call (i.e., no later than 1:00 p.m. on 16 April 2024). Nominations must be submitted by registered letter with return receipt addressed to Pattern S.p.A., Via Italia 4, 10093 Collegno (TO), Corporate Affairs Office, or by certified e-mail to patterntorino@legalmail.it.
Any proposals and documents relating to the candidates are made publicly available at the Company's registered office and on the Company website (www.patterngroup.it, Investors section) at least 5 days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e., by 21 April 2024).
Documentation
The documentation relating to the items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting is publicly available at the registered office and on the Company website (www.patterngroup.itInvestors
