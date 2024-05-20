PATTERN S.P.A. Direction and coordination BO.MA. Holding S.r.l. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023 registered office in Collegno, via Italia 4 authorized share capital € 1,456,292/90 of which € 1,436,292.90 subscribed and paid up listed with the Turin Company Register no. 10072750010 tax code R.E.A. no. 1103664

