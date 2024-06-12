Press Release

PATTERN, THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY SMT S.R.L. (SMT), FINALIZES CLOSING FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF UMBRIA VERDE MATTIOLI S.R.L. (UVM), AN UMBRIAN COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN THE PRODUCTION, PROCESSING AND MARKETING OF THIN AND SUPER THIN LUXURY KNITWEAR IN ITALY AND INTERNATIONALLY

Turin, 12 June 2024 - Pattern S.p.A. (EGM:PTR), an Italian company set up in 2000 by Francesco Martorella and Fulvio Botto, one of the leading players in the engineering, development, prototyping and production of clothing lines for the world's most prestigious high-end brands in the catwalk segment and in men's and women's first lines, announces, following up on the press release published on 30 May 2024, the finalized acquisition today, through its subsidiary (80%) S.M.T. S.r.l. (SMT), of 100% of Umbria Verde Mattioli S.r.l. (UVM), an Umbrian company specialized in the production, processing and marketing of luxury knitwear, from the two founding partners Simone and Leonardo Mattioli (the "Sellers").

The acquisition price of € 20.0 million was paid by SMT to the Sellers. This includes € 8.0 million today, and € 3.0 million to be paid in equal annual installments until the third anniversary following the execution date, contingent upon the Sellers' continued membership on UVM's Board of Directors. Lastly, the remaining € 9.0 million of the consideration was offset to subscribe for and fully pay off, also on today's date, the SMT share capital increase reserved for the Sellers, facilitating their acquisition of a 10% minority stake in SMT.

A shareholders' agreement was signed today by Pattern, Camer S.r.l. ("Camer"), Leonardo Mattioli and Simone Mattioli, as shareholders of SMT, which provides, inter alia, that: (i) SMT's Board of Directors be composed of 5 members, 3 of whom appointed by Pattern, 1 by Camer and 1 by Simone Mattioli; (ii) the Sellers' veto right as minority shareholders on certain shareholders' meeting matters; (iii) there be restrictions on the transfer of shares for SMT shareholders to ensure managerial stability for the company, and (iv) a subscription right between Pattern and the Sellers ("put" and "call" options) on all SMT shares held by the Sellers.

***

ACQUISITION OF 8% OF SMT'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM CAMER

In execution of the binding term-sheet signed on 30 May 2024, today Pattern acquired from Camer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stefano Casini, an 8% stake in the share capital of SMT. The acquisition was made for a total price of € 6.2 million, without adjustment, of which: (i) € 1.2 million paid to Camer today; and (ii) € 5.0 million to be paid in five installments of € 1.0 million each, to be paid over the five years following today's date by December 31 each year (the first installment to be paid by 31 December 2025).

Additionally, today: (i) SMT and Stefano Casini renewed the stability agreement governing Stefano Casini's role as SMT's CEO until the approval of the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2028; and (ii) Pattern, Camer and Stefano Casini renewed (with amendments) the existing shareholders' agreement between Pattern and Camer (the "Shareholders' Agreement").

The Shareholders' Agreement provides (in conjunction with the Shareholders' Agreement signed as part of the UVM acquisition transaction), inter alia, that: (i) SMT's Board of Directors be composed of 5 members, of whom 3 appointed by Pattern, 1 by Camer and 1 by Simone Mattioli; (ii) the appointment

1