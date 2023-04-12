Advanced search
PATTERN S.P.A.

(PTR)
2023-04-11
7.000 EUR   +1.45%
10:42aPattern finalizes purchase of Nuova Nicol through subsidiary
AN
04/06CEO of Pattern sells 75,000 shares
AN
03/28Mib up; Italian business confidence rises
AN
Pattern finalizes purchase of Nuova Nicol through subsidiary

04/12/2023
(Alliance News) - Pattern Spa announced Wednesday that it has finalized the purchase, through its 80 percent subsidiary SMT - Società Manifattura Tessile Srl, of 100 percent of Nuova Nicol Srl, an Emilia-based company specializing in the production of women's luxury knitwear, directly from its three partners Gianluca Nicoli, Michele Marchi and Rita Nanni.

The price, amounting to EUR6 million, was paid by SMT to the sellers for 80 percent today, and the remaining 20 percent will be paid after the approval of Nuova Nicol's financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2025, assuming the existence of the previously agreed conditions.

A shareholders' agreement was also signed on Wednesday, according to which the management of Nuova Nicol will be entrusted to a five-member board of directors appointed by SMT, two of whom will be Luisa Rinaldi and Valerio Nicoli.

Pattern closed Tuesday at EUR7.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 97,2 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 3,64 M 3,97 M 3,97 M
Net Debt 2022 10,0 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 99,8 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 27,3%
Technical analysis trends PATTERN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,00 €
Average target price 7,85 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Sburlati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Innocenzo Tamborrini CFO, Director & Director-Administration
Francesco Martorella Chairman
Laura del Noce Group Director-ICT & CAD
Emilio Paolucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATTERN S.P.A.4.17%109
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.65%459 785
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.18%46 518
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-13.21%19 714
MONCLER S.P.A.28.12%18 674
VF CORPORATION-21.04%8 617
