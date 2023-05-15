Pattern takes over the remaining 40 percent of Petri & Lombardi

(Alliance News) - Pattern Spa announced Monday that Idee Partners Srl, in which Pattern holds 54 percent of the share capital, has acquired the remaining 40 percent not held in the share capital of Petri & Lombardi Srl, a historic Tuscan company specializing in the production and processing of leather accessories, for EUR510,000.

With this transaction, the Pattern group strengthens the Tuscan Leather Goods Pole formed by its subsidiary Idee Partners, a Scandicci-based company and a leader in product development, which now, in turn, owns 100 percent of the historic Tuscan leather goods company Petri & Lombardi, and 70 percent si RGB Spa, a Tuscan company in the leather goods sector.

"These three companies create the Tuscan Leather Goods Pole within the Pattern group: one of the largest integrated Independent Industrial Poles of both the design and production phase Made in Italy," the company explained.

Pattern's stock is unchanged at EUR6.90 per share.

