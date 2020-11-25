Log in
PATTERSON COMPANIES

PATTERSON COMPANIES

(PDCO)
  Report
Patterson : Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

11/25/2020 | 05:01pm EST
Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2021 second-quarter conference call on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 1517668 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.
Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

SOURCE: Patterson Companies Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 511 M - -
Net income 2021 118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 2 689 M 2 689 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 87,9%
Technical analysis trends PATTERSON COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,38 $
Last Close Price 28,25 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steven Walchirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Shirley President
John Dean Buck Chairman
Donald J. Zurbay CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Dave Lardy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATTERSON COMPANIES36.18%2 689
ABBOTT LABORATORIES23.89%190 724
MEDTRONIC PLC0.54%152 963
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-15.69%66 464
HOYA CORPORATION29.62%46 912
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.08%38 838
