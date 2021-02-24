Log in
PATTERSON COMPANIES

PATTERSON COMPANIES

(PDCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patterson : Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

02/24/2021 | 05:06pm EST
Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2021 third-quarter conference call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on March 3, 2021 through 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 1612628 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.
Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 749 M - -
Net income 2021 159 M - -
Net Debt 2021 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 3 029 M 3 029 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart PATTERSON COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Patterson Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERSON COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,38 $
Last Close Price 31,82 $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Steven Walchirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Shirley President
Donald J. Zurbay CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
John Dean Buck Chairman
Dave Lardy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATTERSON COMPANIES8.27%3 029
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.93%214 001
MEDTRONIC PLC-1.19%159 002
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.01%71 972
HOYA CORPORATION-13.00%45 798
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.8.45%44 772
