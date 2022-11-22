Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Patterson Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDCO   US7033951036

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

(PDCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
28.87 USD   +1.23%
04:32pPatterson Companies Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022
BU
11/14Patterson Unit to Acquire Dairy Tech for Undisclosed Sum
MT
11/14Patterson Enters Agreement to Acquire Dairy Tech
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patterson Companies Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022

11/22/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Thursday, December 1, 2022 through 10 p.m. CT (11 p.m. ET) on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Interested persons may dial (800) 770-2030 and enter Conference ID 71954 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
04:32pPatterson Companies Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, ..
BU
11/14Patterson Unit to Acquire Dairy Tech for Undisclosed Sum
MT
11/14Patterson Enters Agreement to Acquire Dairy Tech
BU
11/14Patterson Companies, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Dairy Tech, Incorporated.
CI
11/07Patterson Enters Agreement to Acquire Relief Services for Veterinary Practitioners and ..
BU
11/07Patterson Companies, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Substantially All of the..
CI
10/31Patterson Companies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
10/31Patterson Companies, Inc. Enters into Credit Agreement
CI
10/20PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/17Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Patterson Cos. to $35 From $40, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 545 M - -
Net income 2023 194 M - -
Net Debt 2023 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 2 764 M 2 764 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Patterson Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,52 $
Average target price 31,82 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald J. Zurbay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Barry Chief Financial Officer
John Dean Buck Chairman
Dave Lardy Chief Information Officer
Shivani Prabhakar Kaul Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.-2.83%2 764
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.19%181 122
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.41%109 376
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.21%66 932
DEXCOM, INC.-16.07%43 516
HOYA CORPORATION-16.42%35 906