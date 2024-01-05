Patterson Companies, Inc.(NasdaqGS:PDCO) added to S&P 600

More about the company
Patterson Companies, Inc. is a value-added specialty distributor serving the United States and Canadian dental supply markets and the United States, Canadian and United Kingdom animal health supply markets. The Companyâs segments include Dental, Animal Health and Corporate. Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals throughout North America. Animal Health segment is a full-line distributor in North America and the United Kingdom. of animal health products, services, and technologies to both the production-animal and companion-pet markets. The Company provides relief services. It also provides pasteurizing equipment and single-use bags that allow dairy producers to produce, store and feed colostrum for newborn calves, as well as product offerings for beef cattle producers.