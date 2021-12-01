Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Operating Results

12/01/2021 | 07:03am EST
  • Reported net sales increased 6.2 percent year-over-year to $1.65 billion, and internal sales increased 8.3 percent.
  • Dental segment internal sales decreased 2.0 percent year-over-year and increased 9.8 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Animal Health segment internal sales increased 16.2 percent year-over-year and increased 24.3 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Delivered second-quarter GAAP earnings of $0.49 per diluted share and adjusted earnings1 of $0.58 per diluted share.
  • Increased fiscal 2022 GAAP earnings guidance range to $1.69 to $1.79 per diluted share and adjusted earnings1 guidance range to $2.00 to $2.10 per diluted share.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today reported consolidated net sales of $1.65 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details) in its fiscal second quarter ended October 30, 2021, an increase of 6.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, changes in product selling relationships and contributions from recent acquisitions, increased 8.3 percent over the prior year.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $48.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $54.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization and integration and business restructuring expenses, totaled $57.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $61.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021, or $0.63 per diluted share. The year-over-year decline in reported and adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. is primarily due to lower expenses in the prior year period associated with COVID-19. The year-over-year decline was partially offset by strong sales performance in the Animal Health segment during the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

“Our top and bottom line results during the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2022 reflect the strong focus and execution of our team and that our value proposition continues to resonate with our customers,” said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “Given our momentum and confidence in the business, we are increasing our adjusted EPS guidance range for fiscal 2022. We remain focused on leveraging the combined strength of Patterson’s team, strategy and deep value proposition to serve our customers, accelerate our growth and drive long-term value creation.”

Patterson Dental

Reported net sales in our Dental segment for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which represented approximately 38 percent of total company sales, were $622.2 million. Internal sales decreased 2.0 percent compared to the fiscal 2021 second quarter, including a 0.8 percent decline in consumables and a 3.0 percent decline in equipment and software. Compared to the pre-pandemic period of the second quarter of fiscal 2020, internal sales increased 9.8 percent, including 16.7 percent growth in consumables and 2.3 percent growth in equipment and software.

Patterson Animal Health

Reported net sales in our Animal Health segment for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which comprised approximately 62 percent of the company’s total sales, were $1.0 billion. Internal sales growth of 16.2 percent was driven by continued strong performance in companion animal and additional recovery in production animal and included 15.8 percent growth in consumables and 37.8 percent growth in equipment and software. Compared to the pre-pandemic period of the second quarter of fiscal 2020, internal sales increased 24.3 percent, including 23.5 percent growth in consumables and 72.6 percent growth in equipment and software.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

During the first six months of fiscal 2022, Patterson Companies used $539.0 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $585.6 million, generating $46.6 million in cash, compared to a use of cash of $14.1 million during the first six months of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow1 (see definition below and attached free cash flow table) during the first six months of fiscal 2022 improved by $59.6 million compared to the fiscal 2021 period due to a decreased level of working capital during fiscal 2022.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Patterson Companies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share and returned $25.3 million in cash dividends to shareholders. Through the first six months of fiscal 2022, Patterson Companies has returned $50.4 million in cash dividends to shareholders.

Year-to-Date Results

Consolidated reported net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2022 totaled $3.3 billion, a 16.6 percent year-over-year increase. Sales in the first six months of fiscal 2022 reflected an extra week of sales results in the fiscal first quarter versus the prior year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, changes in product selling relationships, contributions from recent acquisitions and the extra week of selling results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, increased 13.9 percent compared to the first six months of fiscal 2021. Through the first six months of fiscal 2022, Dental segment internal sales increased 10.8 percent, including 13.8 percent growth in consumables and 8.2 percent growth in equipment and software. Through the first six months of fiscal 2022, Animal Health segment internal sales increased 16.4 percent, including 15.7 percent growth in consumables and 42.7 percent growth in equipment and software.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. was $82.3 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to a $78.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted share in last year's period. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes gains on investments, inventory donation charges, deal amortization, legal reserves and integration and business restructuring expenses totaled $99.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. of $92.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Patterson Companies today updated its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted1 basis:

  • GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.69 to $1.79 per diluted share, compared to our prior guidance of $1.64 to $1.74 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted earnings1 are expected to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.10 per diluted share, compared to our prior guidance of $1.95 to $2.05 per diluted share.
  • Our non-GAAP adjusted earnings1 guidance excludes the after-tax impact of:
    • Gains on investments of approximately $65.4 million ($0.67 per diluted share).
    • Inventory donation charges of approximately $36.9 million ($0.37 per diluted share).
    • Deal amortization expenses of approximately $29.4 million ($0.30 per diluted share).
    • Legal reserves of approximately $27.5 million ($0.28 per diluted share).
    • Integration and business restructuring expenses of approximately $3.2 million ($0.03 per diluted share).

Our guidance is for current operations as well as completed or previously announced acquisitions and does not include the impact of potential future acquisitions, dispositions or similar transactions, if any, or impairments and material restructurings beyond those previously publicly disclosed. Our guidance assumes North American and international market conditions remain consistent with current market conditions and that there are no material adverse developments associated with the pandemic.

1Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely operating income, other income (expense), net, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. and diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., for the impact of gains on investments, inventory donation charges, deal amortization, legal reserves and integration and business restructuring expenses along with the related tax effects of these items.

The term “free cash flow” used in this release is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures plus the collection of deferred purchase price receivables.

In addition, the term “internal sales” used in this release represents net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency, changes in product selling relationships, contributions from recent acquisitions and the extra week of selling results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales changes in constant currency provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in currency rates.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company's second-quarter performance and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

Second-Quarter Conference Call and Replay

Patterson Companies’ fiscal 2022 second-quarter conference call will start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern today. Investors can listen to a live webcast of the conference call at www.pattersoncompanies.com. The conference call will be archived on the Patterson Companies website. A replay of the fiscal 2022 second-quarter conference call can be heard for one week at 1-800-770-2030 and by providing the Conference ID 73285 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, and the objectives and expectations of management. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could” or “may.”

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any number of factors could affect our actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; our dependence on relationships with sales representatives and service technicians to retain customers and develop business; potential disruption of distribution capabilities, including service issues with third-party shippers; our dependence on suppliers to manufacture and supply substantially all of the products we sell; the risk of the products we sell becoming obsolete or containing undetected errors; adverse changes in supplier rebates; the risk that private label sales could adversely affect our relationships with suppliers; our dependence on positive perceptions of Patterson’s reputation; risks inherent in acquiring and disposing of assets or other businesses and the risks inherent in integrating acquired businesses; our ability to comply with restrictive covenants in our credit agreement; our dependence on leadership development and succession planning; the risk that our governing documents and Minnesota law may discourage takeovers and business combinations; the effects of the highly competitive and consolidating dental and animal health supply markets in which we compete; exposure to the risks of the animal production business, including changing consumer demand, the cyclical livestock market, and other factors outside our control; risks from the formation of GPOs, provider networks and buying groups that may shift purchasing decisions and place us at a competitive disadvantage; increases in over-the-counter sales and e-commerce options for companion animal products or sales of companion animal products from non-veterinarian sources; change and uncertainty in the health care industry, including the effects of health care reform; failure to comply with existing or future U.S. or foreign laws and regulations including those governing the distribution of pharmaceuticals and controlled substances; public concern over the abuse of opioid medication in the U.S.; failure to comply with health care fraud or other laws and regulations; litigation risks, including the diversion of management’s attention, the cost of defending against such actions, the possibility of damage awards or settlements, fines or penalties, or equitable remedies (including but not limited to the revocation of or non-renewal of licenses) and inherent uncertainty; failure to comply with evolving data privacy laws and regulations; tax legislation; the risks inherent in international operations, including currency fluctuations; risks associated with information systems and cyber-security attacks; disruptions from our enterprise resource planning system; and the risk of being required to record significant impairment charges if our Dental segment’s goodwill or other intangible assets become impaired.

The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive, accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results.

You should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, (“Risk Factors”) in our most recent Form 10-K and information which may be contained in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, when reviewing any forward-looking statement.

Investors should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks. As such, you should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

October 30,
2021

 

October 24,
2020

 

October 30,
2021

 

October 24,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

1,649,161

 

 

$

1,553,168

 

 

$

3,264,037

 

 

$

2,799,005

 

Gross profit

326,435

 

 

320,368

 

 

604,237

 

 

574,184

 

Operating expenses

263,575

 

 

246,662

 

 

580,906

 

 

462,606

 

Operating income

62,860

 

 

73,706

 

 

23,331

 

 

111,578

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gains on investments

 

 

 

 

87,827

 

 

 

Other income, net

6,804

 

 

3,223

 

 

8,227

 

 

5,257

 

Interest expense

(5,521)

 

 

(6,381)

 

 

(10,716)

 

 

(13,072)

 

Income before taxes

64,143

 

 

70,548

 

 

108,669

 

 

103,763

 

Income tax expense

16,205

 

 

16,722

 

 

26,929

 

 

25,735

 

Net income

47,938

 

 

53,826

 

 

81,740

 

 

78,028

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(392)

 

 

(234)

 

 

(586)

 

 

(439)

 

Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.

$

48,330

 

 

$

54,060

 

 

$

82,326

 

 

$

78,467

 

Earnings per share attributable to Patterson
Companies, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.82

 

Diluted

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.82

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

97,321

 

 

95,518

 

 

97,089

 

 

95,341

 

Diluted

98,363

 

 

96,415

 

 

98,363

 

 

96,105

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.52

 

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

October 30, 2021

 

April 24, 2021

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

154,152

 

 

$

143,244

 

Receivables, net

481,844

 

 

449,235

 

Inventory

830,121

 

 

736,778

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

333,314

 

 

286,672

 

Total current assets

1,799,431

 

 

1,615,929

 

Property and equipment, net

213,362

 

 

219,438

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

74,095

 

 

77,217

 

Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net

413,634

 

 

419,576

 

Long-term receivables, net and other

402,203

 

 

419,351

 

Total assets

$

2,902,725

 

 

$

2,751,511

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

773,230

 

 

$

609,264

 

Other accrued liabilities

244,883

 

 

294,400

 

Operating lease liabilities

31,191

 

 

32,252

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

100,750

 

 

100,750

 

Borrowings on revolving credit

43,000

 

 

53,000

 

Total current liabilities

1,193,054

 

 

1,089,666

 

Long-term debt

488,091

 

 

487,545

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

45,217

 

 

48,318

 

Other non-current liabilities

164,381

 

 

161,311

 

Total liabilities

1,890,743

 

 

1,786,840

 

Stockholders' equity

1,011,982

 

 

964,671

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,902,725

 

 

$

2,751,511

 

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

October 30,
2021

 

October 24,
2020

 

 

 

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

81,740

 

 

$

78,028

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

40,980

 

 

38,881

 

Gains on investments

(87,827)

 

 

 

Non-cash employee compensation

13,497

 

 

16,660

 

Non-cash losses (gains) and other, net

3,974

 

 

5,976

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Receivables

(583,939)

 

 

(505,535)

 

Inventory

(90,728)

 

 

58,238

 

Accounts payable

165,250

 

 

(179,276)

 

Accrued liabilities

(56,029)

 

 

24,555

 

Other changes from operating activities, net

(25,932)

 

 

39,469

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(539,014)

 

 

(423,004)

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Additions to property and equipment

(15,503)

 

 

(14,370)

 

Collection of deferred purchase price receivables

585,647

 

 

408,907

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(19,793)

 

 

 

Sale of investments

57,245

 

 

396

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

607,596

 

 

394,933

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(50,407)

 

 

(25,009)

 

(Payment) draw on revolving credit

(10,000)

 

 

111,000

 

Other financing activities

1,959

 

 

631

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(58,448)

 

 

86,622

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

774

 

 

2,986

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

10,908

 

 

61,537

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

143,244

 

 

77,944

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

154,152

 

 

$

139,481

 

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

SALES SUMMARY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

October
30, 2021

 

October
24, 20201

 

Total
Sales
Growth

 

Foreign
Exchange
Impact

 

53rd
Week

 

Other 2

 

Internal
Sales
Growth

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumable

$

1,344,812

 

 

$

1,241,586

 

 

8.3

%

 

1.0

%

 

%

 

(3.8)

%

 

11.1

%

Equipment and software

223,813

 

 

220,227

 

 

1.6

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.1

 

Value-added services and other

80,536

 

 

91,355

 

 

(11.8)

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

(12.4)

 

Total

$

1,649,161

 

 

$

1,553,168

 

 

6.2

%

 

0.9

%

 

%

 

(3.0)

%

 

8.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dental

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumable

$

356,654

 

 

$

357,849

 

 

(0.3)

%

 

0.5

%

 

%

 

%

 

(0.8)

%

Equipment and software

193,437

 

 

198,181

 

 

(2.4)

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3.0)

 

Value-added services and other

72,124

 

 

75,718

 

 

(4.7)

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5.0)

 

Total

$

622,215

 

 

$

631,748

 

 

(1.5)

%

 

0.5

%

 

%

 

%

 

(2.0)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Animal Health

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumable

$

988,158

 

 

$

883,737

 

 

11.8

%

 

1.3

%

 

%

 

(5.3)

%

 

15.8

%

Equipment and software

30,376

 

 

22,046

 

 

37.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37.8

 

Value-added services and other

8,933

 

 

8,394

 

 

6.4

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

 

(1.5)

 

 

3.2

 

Total

$

1,027,467

 

 

$

914,177

 

 

12.4

%

 

1.3

%

 

%

 

(5.1)

%

 

16.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Value-added services and other

$

(521)

 

 

$

7,243

 

 

n/m

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

n/m

Total

$

(521)

 

 

$

7,243

 

 

n/m

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Certain sales were reclassified between categories to conform to the current period presentation.
2 Sales of certain products previously recognized on a gross basis were recognized on a net basis during the three and six months ended October 30, 2021. Other represents the impact of this change in revenue recognition, as well as the impact of an acquisition on sales during the three and six months ended October 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 30,
2021

 

October 24,
20201

 

Total
Sales
Growth

 

Foreign
Exchange
Impact

 

53rd
Week

 

Other 2

 

Internal
Sales
Growth

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumable

$

2,686,486

 

 

$

2,286,567

 

 

17.5

%

 

1.8

%

 

4.3

%

 

(3.8)

%

 

15.2

%

Equipment and software

407,265

 

 

349,658

 

 

16.5

 

 

1.0

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

 

12.0

 

Value-added services and other

170,286

 

 

162,780

 

 

4.6

 

 

1.2

 

 

3.0

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

0.5

 

Total

$

3,264,037

 

 

$

2,799,005

 

 

16.6

%

 

1.7

%

 

4.1

%

 

(3.1)

%

 

13.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dental

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumable

$

733,230

 

 

$

614,452

 

 

19.3

%

 

1.0

%

 

4.5

%

 

%

 

13.8

%

Equipment and software

350,403

 

 

311,198

 

 

12.6

 

 

1.1

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

 

8.2

 

Value-added services and other

145,449

 

 

136,393

 

 

6.6

 

 

0.5

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

 

3.2

 

Total

$

1,229,082

 

 

$

1,062,043

 

 

15.7

%

 

1.0

%

 

3.9

%

 

%

 

10.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Animal Health

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumable

$

1,953,256

 

 

$

1,672,115

 

 

16.8

%

 

2.1

%

 

4.2

%

 

(5.2)

%

 

15.7

%

Equipment and software

56,862

 

 

38,460

 

 

47.8

 

 

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

 

42.7

 

Value-added services and other

20,139

 

 

15,755

 

 

27.8

 

 

8.0

 

 

5.2

 

 

(1.2)

 

 

15.8

 

Total

$

2,030,257

 

 

$

1,726,330

 

 

17.6

%

 

2.1

%

 

4.2

%

 

(5.1)

%

 

16.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Value-added services and other

$

4,698

 

 

$

10,632

 

 

(55.8)

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

(55.8)

%

Total

$

4,698

 

 

$

10,632

 

 

(55.8)

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

(55.8)

%

1 Certain sales were reclassified between categories to conform to the current period presentation.
2 Sales of certain products previously recognized on a gross basis were recognized on a net basis during the three and six months ended October 30, 2021. Other represents the impact of this change in revenue recognition, as well as the impact of an acquisition on sales during the three and six months ended October 30, 2021.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

October 30,
2021

 

October 24,
2020

 

October 30,
2021

 

October 24,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dental

$

55,570

 

 

$

72,957

 

 

$

54,484

 

 

$

110,726

 

Animal Health

26,135

 

 

17,591

 

 

49,940

 

 

34,990

 

Corporate

(18,845)

 

 

(16,842)

 

 

(81,093)

 

 

(34,138)

 

Total

$

62,860

 

 

$

73,706

 

 

$

23,331

 

 

$

111,578

 

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

For the three months ended October 30, 2021

 

GAAP

 

Deal
amortization

 

Integration
and business
restructuring
expenses

 

Legal
reserves

 

Inventory
donation
charges

 

Gains on
investments

 

Non-GAAP

Operating income

 

$

62,860

 

 

$

9,614

 

 

$

1,863

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

74,337

 

Other income (expense), net

 

1,283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,283

 

Income before taxes

 

64,143

 

 

9,614

 

 

1,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

75,620

 

Income tax expense

 

16,205

 

 

2,269

 

 

466

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,940

 

Net income

 

47,938

 

 

7,345

 

 

1,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,680

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(392)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(392)

 

Net income attributable to Patterson
Companies, Inc.

 

$

48,330

 

 

$

7,345

 

 

$

1,397

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

57,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable
to Patterson Companies, Inc.*

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income as a % of sales

 

3.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.5

%

Effective tax rate

 

25.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended October 24, 2020

 

GAAP

 

Deal
amortization

 

Integration
and business
restructuring
expenses

 

Legal
reserves

 

Inventory
donation
charges

 

Gains on
investments

 

Non-GAAP

Operating income

 

$

73,706

 

 

$

9,250

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

82,956

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(3,158)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,158)

 

Income before taxes

 

70,548

 

 

9,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

79,798

 

Income tax expense

 

16,722

 

 

2,199

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,921

 

Net income

 

53,826

 

 

7,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,877

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(234)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(234)

 

Net income attributable to Patterson
Companies, Inc.

 

$

54,060

 

 

$

7,051

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

61,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable
to Patterson Companies, Inc.*

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income as a % of sales

 

4.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.3

%

Effective tax rate

 

23.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* May not sum due to rounding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

For the six months ended October 30, 2021

 

GAAP

 

Deal
amortization

 

Integration
and business
restructuring
expenses

 

Legal
reserves

 

Inventory
donation
charges

 

Gains on
investments

 

Non-GAAP

Operating income

 

$

23,331

 

 

$

19,155

 

 

$

4,245

 

 

$

36,000

 

 

$

49,194

 

 

$

 

 

$

131,925

 

Other income (expense), net

 

85,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(87,827)

 

 

(2,489)

 

Income before taxes

 

108,669

 

 

19,155

 

 

4,245

 

 

36,000

 

 

49,194

 

 

(87,827)

 

 

129,436

 

Income tax expense

 

26,929

 

 

4,506

 

 

1,061

 

 

8,460

 

 

12,308

 

 

(22,396)

 

 

30,868

 

Net income

 

81,740

 

 

14,649

 

 

3,184

 

 

27,540

 

 

36,886

 

 

(65,431)

 

 

98,568

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(586)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(586)

 

Net income attributable to Patterson
Companies, Inc.

 

$

82,326

 

 

$

14,649

 

 

$

3,184

 

 

$

27,540

 

 

$

36,886

 

 

$

(65,431)

 

 

$

99,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable
to Patterson Companies, Inc.*

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

(0.67)

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income as a % of sales

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.0

%

Effective tax rate

 

24.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended October 24, 2020

 

GAAP

 

Deal
amortization

 

Integration
and business
restructuring
expenses

 

Legal
reserves

 

Inventory
donation
charges

 

Gains on
investments

 

Non-GAAP

Operating income

 

$

111,578

 

 

$

18,503

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

130,081

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(7,815)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,815)

 

Income before taxes

 

103,763

 

 

18,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

122,266

 

Income tax expense

 

25,735

 

 

4,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,135

 

Net income

 

78,028

 

 

14,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

92,131

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(439)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(439)

 

Net income attributable to Patterson
Companies, Inc.

 

$

78,467

 

 

$

14,103

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

92,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable
to Patterson Companies, Inc.*

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income as a % of sales

 

4.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.6

%

Effective tax rate

 

24.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* May not sum due to rounding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 24, 2020

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(539,014)

 

 

$

(423,004)

 

Additions to property and equipment

(15,503)

 

 

(14,370)

 

Collection of deferred purchase price receivables

585,647

 

 

408,907

 

Free cash flow

$

31,130

 

 

$

(28,467)

 

 

 

 

 

 


