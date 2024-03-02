Patterson Dental has an alternative solution to restore insurance claims processing for Eaglesoft customers. The recent cyber incident impacting Change Healthcare resulted in many dental practices being unable to process insurance claims, which has had a tremendous impact on customers.

To restore business continuity for our customers, Patterson has expanded our Eaglesoft claims processing and insurance services to include Vyne Dental. Our collaboration with Vyne Dental will ensure rapid resolution of insurance claims and attachments, real-time eligibility checks and electronic remittance advice (ERA). We will not be charging our customers for the first month of this offer to help them through this challenging time.

“We are fully committed to providing a fast resolution to our customers experiencing this challenge. Patterson has always strived to put the needs of our customers first and we have worked diligently with Vyne Dental to provide a rapid solution. We are confident in Vyne Dental’s ability to support our software customers,” said Tim Rogan, President of Patterson Dental.

“As market leaders in revenue cycle management solutions, we recognize the urgent need to address the challenges our industry faces,” said Steve Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Vyne. “Through our collaboration with Patterson Dental, we are committed to delivering expedited solutions and unparalleled support to dental professionals navigating through this difficult period.”

For immediate restoration support, customers can call Vyne Dental at 866-936-1509 or visit vynedental.com/chg-patterson. Patterson Technology Center representatives are also ready to help our customers at 800-294-8504.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental is a leading provider of dental practice management solutions, offering innovative technology and unparalleled support to dental professionals nationwide. Vyne DentalⓇ is part of the VyneⓇ family of industry-leading information exchange, revenue acceleration and communication solutions for healthcare. Vyne Dental strategically develops solutions, for dental practices, healthcare providers, and insurance plans and payers, that facilitate the secure exchange of health information in a digital, end-to-end revenue accelerator that optimizes cash flow while helping to reduce associative costs. Vyne Dental continues to drive the dental industry forward by innovating intelligent technologies to improve workflow, reduce administrative costs, engage patients, and streamline reimbursements. Learn more at vynedental.com.

