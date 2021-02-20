Log in
PATTERSON COMPANIES

(PDCO)
Patterson : Ready to Help Dental Offices Impacted by Severe Winter Weather

02/20/2021 | 01:54am EST
PATTERSON COMPANIES | 1031 Mendota Heights Road | Saint Paul, MN 55120

NEWS RELEASE

PATTERSON COMPANIES READY TO HELP DENTAL OFFICES IMPACTED BY SEVERE

WINTER WEATHER

February 19, 2021 (ST. PAUL, Minn.) - Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) is equipped to provide relief to its dental customers impacted by the severe winter weather in the West South Central States of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas. As the damages are assessed, Patterson is ready to provide assistance with technical support, products, and equipment for those experiencing challenges due to the extreme weather.

"With this unprecedented weather pattern, we are making sure that our affected customers and employees are taken care of and are safe. That is always the number one priority," said Eric Shirley, President, Patterson Dental. "We are standing by and ready to do everything possible to help them recover from damages caused by this severe weather."

Many customers will need assistance with the cleanup and repair process in the upcoming weeks. Patterson is here to help with additional resources, assistance managing and replacing damaged inventory, financing options for practice repairs and equipment replacement, and other immediate and long-term assistance.

To get the assistance you need, Patterson recommends you contact your Patterson representative, local branch, or call 800.873.7683 for immediate assistance.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

CONTACT:

Bria Townshend, Corporate Communications

TEL:

651.905.3349

EMAIL:

corporate.communications@pattersoncompanies.com

WEB:

pattersoncompanies.com

SOURCE:

Patterson Companies Inc.

###

Disclaimer

Patterson Companies Inc. published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 06:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
