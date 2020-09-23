Log in
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

(PTEN)
Patterson UTI Energy : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

09/23/2020 | 06:01am EDT

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2020. 

Participants can access the call by dialing (647) 253-8640 or (844) 494-0002 with the Conference ID 9968598.  The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com.  A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks. 

About Patterson-UTI
Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.  For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patterson-uti-energy-announces-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301136159.html

SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.


© PRNewswire 2020
