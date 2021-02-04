Patterson UTI Energy : Q4

PATTERSON-UTIENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1):
Net loss
$
(106,527)
$
(85,923)
$
(803,692)
$
(425,703)
$
(112,111)
Income tax benefit
(24,846)
(23,430)
(127,326)
(104,675)
(12,993)
Net interest expense
7,249
26,651
39,516
69,191
11,050
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
153,709
180,011
670,910
1,003,873
157,319
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
395,060
17,800
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
29,585
$
97,309
$
174,468
$
560,486
$
43,265
Total Revenue
$
220,801
$
492,297
$
1,124,249
$
2,470,685
$
207,141
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA / Total Revenue)
13.4%
19.8%
15.5%
22.7%
20.9%
Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment:
Contract drilling
$
43,464
$
93,657
$
285,393
$
516,678
$
55,061
Pressure pumping
2,274
18,930
(14,036)
131,251
6,248
Directional drilling
1,086
1,202
(4,108)
(501)
(312)
Other operations
286
6,319
(174)
5,878
431
Corporate
(17,525)
(22,799)
(92,607)
(92,820)
(18,163)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
29,585
$
97,309
$
174,468
$
560,486
$
43,265
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Margin by Operating Segment:
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Contract drilling
Revenues
$
115,574
$
270,785
$
669,126
$
1,308,350
$
115,054
Direct operating costs
71,158
175,427
380,822
785,355
59,117
Margin
44,416
95,358
288,304
522,995
55,937
Restructuring expenses
-
-
2,430
-
-
Other operating expenses (income), net
(30)
-
(4,185)
-
-
Selling, general and administrative
982
1,701
4,666
6,317
876
Adjusted EBITDA
43,464
93,657
285,393
516,678
55,061
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
104,928
113,169
433,771
668,007
102,275
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
395,060
-
-
Operating loss
$
(61,464)
$
(19,512)
$
(543,438)
$
(151,329)
$
(47,214)
Operating days
5,720
11,291
29,904
54,544
5,499
Average margin per operating day (Margin / Operating days)
$
7.77
$
8.45
$
9.64
$
9.59
$
10.17
Pressure pumping
Revenues
$
79,498
$
161,448
$
336,111
$
868,694
$
71,973
Direct operating costs
75,417
139,597
310,261
724,788
63,721
Margin
4,081
21,851
25,850
143,906
8,252
Restructuring expenses
-
-
31,331
-
-
Selling, general and administrative
1,807
2,921
8,555
12,655
2,004
Adjusted EBITDA
2,274
18,930
(14,036)
131,251
6,248
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
34,044
45,493
152,630
233,952
37,104
Operating loss
$
(31,770)
$
(26,563)
$
(166,666)
$
(102,701)
$
(30,856)
Total jobs
267
308
1,001
1,349
249
Average margin per total job (Margin / Total jobs)
$
15.28
$
70.94
$
25.82
$
106.68
$
33.14
Margin as a percentage of revenues (Margin / Revenues)
5.1%
13.5%
7.7%
16.6%
11.5%
Directional drilling
Revenues
$
16,858
$
38,572
$
73,356
$
188,786
$
10,271
Direct operating costs
14,702
34,726
69,050
178,645
9,754
Margin
2,156
3,846
4,306
10,141
517
Restructuring expenses
-
-
3,175
-
-
Selling, general and administrative
1,070
2,644
5,239
10,642
829
Adjusted EBITDA
1,086
1,202
(4,108)
(501)
(312)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
6,806
10,468
36,504
52,223
9,600
Operating loss
$
(5,720)
$
(9,266)
$
(40,612)
$
(52,724)
$
(9,912)
Margin as a percentage of revenues (Margin / Revenues)
12.8%
10.0%
5.9%
5.4%
5.0%
Other operations
Revenues
$
8,871
$
21,492
$
45,656
$
104,855
$
9,843
Direct operating costs
8,015
13,765
41,790
84,909
8,665
Margin
856
7,727
3,866
19,946
1,178
Restructuring expenses
-
-
501
-
-
Selling, general and administrative
570
1,408
3,539
14,068
747
Adjusted EBITDA
286
6,319
(174)
5,878
431
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
