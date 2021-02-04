Log in
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

(PTEN)
Patterson UTI Energy : Q4

02/04/2021 | 08:21am EST
PATTERSON-UTIENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1):

Net loss

$

(106,527)

$

(85,923)

$

(803,692)

$

(425,703)

$

(112,111)

Income tax benefit

(24,846)

(23,430)

(127,326)

(104,675)

(12,993)

Net interest expense

7,249

26,651

39,516

69,191

11,050

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

153,709

180,011

670,910

1,003,873

157,319

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

395,060

17,800

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

29,585

$

97,309

$

174,468

$

560,486

$

43,265

Total Revenue

$

220,801

$

492,297

$

1,124,249

$

2,470,685

$

207,141

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA / Total Revenue)

13.4%

19.8%

15.5%

22.7%

20.9%

Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment:

Contract drilling

$

43,464

$

93,657

$

285,393

$

516,678

$

55,061

Pressure pumping

2,274

18,930

(14,036)

131,251

6,248

Directional drilling

1,086

1,202

(4,108)

(501)

(312)

Other operations

286

6,319

(174)

5,878

431

Corporate

(17,525)

(22,799)

(92,607)

(92,820)

(18,163)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

29,585

$

97,309

$

174,468

$

560,486

$

43,265

  1. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTIENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Margin by Operating Segment:

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Contract drilling

Revenues

$

115,574

$

270,785

$

669,126

$

1,308,350

$

115,054

Direct operating costs

71,158

175,427

380,822

785,355

59,117

Margin

44,416

95,358

288,304

522,995

55,937

Restructuring expenses

-

-

2,430

-

-

Other operating expenses (income), net

(30)

-

(4,185)

-

-

Selling, general and administrative

982

1,701

4,666

6,317

876

Adjusted EBITDA

43,464

93,657

285,393

516,678

55,061

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

104,928

113,169

433,771

668,007

102,275

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

395,060

-

-

Operating loss

$

(61,464)

$

(19,512)

$

(543,438)

$

(151,329)

$

(47,214)

Operating days

5,720

11,291

29,904

54,544

5,499

Average margin per operating day (Margin / Operating days)

$

7.77

$

8.45

$

9.64

$

9.59

$

10.17

Pressure pumping

Revenues

$

79,498

$

161,448

$

336,111

$

868,694

$

71,973

Direct operating costs

75,417

139,597

310,261

724,788

63,721

Margin

4,081

21,851

25,850

143,906

8,252

Restructuring expenses

-

-

31,331

-

-

Selling, general and administrative

1,807

2,921

8,555

12,655

2,004

Adjusted EBITDA

2,274

18,930

(14,036)

131,251

6,248

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

34,044

45,493

152,630

233,952

37,104

Operating loss

$

(31,770)

$

(26,563)

$

(166,666)

$

(102,701)

$

(30,856)

Total jobs

267

308

1,001

1,349

249

Average margin per total job (Margin / Total jobs)

$

15.28

$

70.94

$

25.82

$

106.68

$

33.14

Margin as a percentage of revenues (Margin / Revenues)

5.1%

13.5%

7.7%

16.6%

11.5%

Directional drilling

Revenues

$

16,858

$

38,572

$

73,356

$

188,786

$

10,271

Direct operating costs

14,702

34,726

69,050

178,645

9,754

Margin

2,156

3,846

4,306

10,141

517

Restructuring expenses

-

-

3,175

-

-

Selling, general and administrative

1,070

2,644

5,239

10,642

829

Adjusted EBITDA

1,086

1,202

(4,108)

(501)

(312)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

6,806

10,468

36,504

52,223

9,600

Operating loss

$

(5,720)

$

(9,266)

$

(40,612)

$

(52,724)

$

(9,912)

Margin as a percentage of revenues (Margin / Revenues)

12.8%

10.0%

5.9%

5.4%

5.0%

Other operations

Revenues

$

8,871

$

21,492

$

45,656

$

104,855

$

9,843

Direct operating costs

8,015

13,765

41,790

84,909

8,665

Margin

856

7,727

3,866

19,946

1,178

Restructuring expenses

-

-

501

-

-

Selling, general and administrative

570

1,408

3,539

14,068

747

Adjusted EBITDA

286

6,319

(174)

5,878

431

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

6,424

9,331

41,511

42,803

6,852

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

17,800

-

Operating loss

$

(6,138)

$

(3,012)

$

(41,685)

$

(54,725)

$

(6,421)

Disclaimer

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
