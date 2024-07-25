PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
$
75,036
$
192,680
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Accounts receivable, net
866,931
971,091
Inventory
172,405
180,805
Other current assets
165,003
141,122
Total current assets
1,279,375
1,485,698
Property and equipment, net
3,236,056
3,340,412
Goodwill
1,377,448
1,379,741
Intangible assets, net
992,189
1,051,697
Deferred tax assets, net
-
3,927
Other assets
137,263
158,556
Total assets
$
7,022,331
$
7,420,031
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
$
476,460
$
534,420
Accounts payable
Accrued liabilities
329,226
446,268
Other current liabilities
45,511
69,747
Total current liabilities
851,197
1,050,435
Long-term debt, net
1,219,156
1,224,941
Deferred tax liabilities, net
280,432
248,107
Other liabilities
63,032
75,867
Total liabilities
2,413,817
2,599,350
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
4,599,110
4,812,292
Stockholders' equity attributable to controlling interests
Noncontrolling interest
9,404
8,389
Total equity
4,608,514
4,820,681
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,022,331
$
7,420,031
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
$
1,348,194
$
1,510,360
$
758,885
$
2,858,554
$
1,550,687
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Direct operating costs
971,164
1,077,139
488,085
2,048,303
1,000,744
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
267,638
274,956
126,814
542,594
254,994
Selling, general and administrative
64,578
64,984
33,257
129,562
63,823
Credit loss expense
(273)
5,231
-
4,958
-
Merger and integration expense
10,645
12,233
7,940
22,878
7,940
Other operating income, net
(10,786)
(11,182)
(1,793)
(21,968)
(7,359)
Total operating costs and expenses
1,302,966
1,423,361
654,303
2,726,327
1,320,142
OPERATING INCOME
45,228
86,999
104,582
132,227
230,545
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
1,867
2,189
1,212
4,056
2,452
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized
(17,913)
(18,335)
(9,738)
(36,248)
(18,564)
Other
224
850
2,323
1,074
3,809
Total other expense
(15,822)
(15,296)
(6,203)
(31,118)
(12,303)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
29,406
71,703
98,379
101,109
218,242
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
17,785
19,997
13,765
37,782
33,950
NET INCOME
11,621
51,706
84,614
63,327
184,292
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING
INTEREST
544
471
-
1,015
-
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS
$
11,077
$
51,235
$
84,614
$
62,312
$
184,292
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.13
$
0.41
$
0.15
$
0.88
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.13
$
0.40
$
0.15
$
0.87
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING:
Basic
399,558
408,182
207,839
403,870
209,952
Diluted
399,558
409,819
208,984
403,870
211,188
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.16
$
0.16
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
63,327
$
184,292
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
542,594
254,994
Deferred income tax expense
36,252
29,080
Stock-based compensation
22,864
5,980
Net gain on asset disposals
(6,689)
(1,374)
Credit loss expense
4,958
-
Other
1,129
(216)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(101,022)
(75,550)
Net cash provided by operating activities
563,413
397,206
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(357,449)
(249,995)
Proceeds from disposal of assets
9,321
7,792
Other
(1,376)
(9)
Net cash used in investing activities
(349,504)
(242,212)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury stock
(230,202)
(100,915)
Dividends paid
(64,368)
(33,507)
Payments of finance leases
(31,905)
-
Other
(6,063)
(7,837)
Net cash used in financing activities
(332,538)
(142,259)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
985
-
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(117,644)
12,735
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
192,680
137,553
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
75,036
$
150,288
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Additional Financial and Operating Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Drilling Services
Revenues
$
440,289
$
457,573
$
489,659
$
897,862
$
967,386
Direct operating costs
$
261,497
$
271,737
$
281,573
$
533,234
$
562,834
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
178,792
$
185,836
$
208,086
$
364,628
$
404,552
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
$
98,607
$
92,345
$
90,400
$
190,952
$
181,693
Selling, general and administrative
$
4,073
$
3,879
$
4,395
$
7,952
$
8,240
Other operating loss, net
$
-
$
-
$
12
$
-
$
34
Operating income
$
76,112
$
89,612
$
113,279
$
165,724
$
214,585
Capital expenditures
$
58,426
$
82,793
$
82,634
$
141,219
$
171,913
Completion Services
Revenues
$
805,373
$
944,997
$
250,241
$
1,750,370
$
543,509
Direct operating costs
$
653,240
$
745,594
$
196,473
$
1,398,834
$
416,589
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
152,133
$
199,403
$
53,768
$
351,536
$
126,920
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
$
138,693
$
148,680
$
25,976
$
287,373
$
52,001
Selling, general and administrative
$
10,637
$
10,964
$
2,488
$
21,601
$
5,183
Other operating income, net
$
(7,922)
$
(9,870)
$
-
$
(17,792)
$
-
Operating income
$
10,725
$
49,629
$
25,304
$
60,354
$
69,736
Capital expenditures
$
48,728
$
123,377
$
29,640
$
172,105
$
51,065
Drilling Products
Revenues
$
86,054
$
89,973
$
-
$
176,027
$
-
Direct operating costs
$
46,147
$
48,630
$
-
$
94,777
$
-
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
39,907
$
41,343
$
-
$
81,250
$
-
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
$
23,176
$
27,182
$
-
$
50,358
$
-
Selling, general and administrative
$
8,092
$
7,661
$
-
$
15,753
$
-
Operating income
$
8,639
$
6,500
$
-
$
15,139
$
-
Capital expenditures
$
13,958
$
15,586
$
-
$
29,544
$
-
Other
Revenues
$
16,478
$
17,817
$
18,985
$
34,295
$
39,792
Direct operating costs
$
10,280
$
11,178
$
10,039
$
21,458
$
21,321
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
6,198
$
6,639
$
8,946
$
12,837
$
18,471
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
$
5,512
$
5,411
$
9,304
$
10,923
$
16,627
Selling, general and administrative
$
253
$
240
$
233
$
493
$
468
Operating income (loss)
$
433
$
988
$
(591)
$
1,421
$
1,376
Capital expenditures
$
9,213
$
3,797
$
7,192
$
13,010
$
12,415
Corporate
Depreciation
$
1,650
$
1,338
$
1,134
$
2,988
$
4,673
Selling, general and administrative
$
41,523
$
42,240
$
26,141
$
83,763
$
49,932
Merger and integration expense
$
10,645
$
12,233
$
7,940
$
22,878
$
7,940
Credit loss expense
$
(273)
$
5,231
$
-
$
4,958
$
-
Other operating income, net
$
(2,864)
$
(1,312)
$
(1,805)
$
(4,176)
$
(7,393)
Capital expenditures
$
183
$
1,388
$
12,928
$
1,571
$
14,602
Total Capital Expenditures
$
130,508
$
226,941
$
132,394
$
357,449
$
249,995
- Adjusted gross profit is defined as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense). See Non- GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit by segment.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1):
Net income
$
11,621
$
51,706
$
84,614
$
63,327
$
184,292
Income tax expense
17,785
19,997
13,765
37,782
33,950
Net interest expense
16,046
16,146
8,526
32,192
16,112
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
267,638
274,956
126,814
542,594
254,994
Merger and integration expense
10,645
12,233
7,940
22,878
7,940
Adjusted EBITDA
$
323,735
$
375,038
$
241,659
$
698,773
$
497,288
Total revenues
$
1,348,194
$
1,510,360
$
758,885
$
2,858,554
$
1,550,687
Adjusted EBITDA by Operating Segment:
Drilling Services
$
174,719
$
181,957
$
203,679
$
356,676
$
396,278
Completion Services
149,418
198,309
51,280
347,727
121,737
Drilling Products
31,815
33,682
-
65,497
-
Other
5,945
6,399
8,713
12,344
18,003
Corporate
(38,162)
(45,309)
(22,013)
(83,471)
(38,730)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
323,735
$
375,038
$
241,659
$
698,773
$
497,288
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus income tax expense, net interest expense, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense and merger and integration expense. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Free Cash Flow
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Free Cash Flow (1):
Net cash provided by operating activities
563,413
397,206
Less capital expenditures
(357,449)
(249,995)
Free cash flow
$
205,964
$
147,211
- We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We present free cash flow as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is an important liquidity measure and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company, that could be available for financing cash flows, such as dividend payments, share repurchases and/or repurchases of long-term indebtedness. Our computations of free cash flow may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flows from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Gross Profit
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Drilling Services
Revenues
$
440,289
$
457,573
$
489,659
$
897,862
$
967,386
Less direct operating costs
(261,497)
(271,737)
(281,573)
(533,234)
(562,834)
Less depreciation, amortization and impairment
(98,607)
(92,345)
(90,400)
(190,952)
(181,693)
GAAP gross profit
80,185
93,491
117,686
173,676
222,859
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
98,607
92,345
90,400
190,952
181,693
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
178,792
$
185,836
$
208,086
$
364,628
$
404,552
Completion Services
Revenues
$
805,373
$
944,997
$
250,241
$
1,750,370
$
543,509
Less direct operating costs
(653,240)
(745,594)
(196,473)
(1,398,834)
(416,589)
Less depreciation, amortization and impairment
(138,693)
(148,680)
(25,976)
(287,373)
(52,001)
GAAP gross profit
13,440
50,723
27,792
64,163
74,919
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
138,693
148,680
25,976
287,373
52,001
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
152,133
$
199,403
$
53,768
$
351,536
$
126,920
Drilling Products
Revenues
$
86,054
$
89,973
$
-
$
176,027
$
-
Less direct operating costs
(46,147)
(48,630)
-
(94,777)
-
Less depreciation, amortization and impairment
(23,176)
(27,182)
-
(50,358)
-
GAAP gross profit
16,731
14,161
-
30,892
-
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
23,176
27,182
-
50,358
-
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
39,907
$
41,343
$
-
$
81,250
$
-
Other
Revenues
$
16,478
$
17,817
$
18,985
$
34,295
$
39,792
Less direct operating costs
(10,280)
(11,178)
(10,039)
(21,458)
(21,321)
Less depreciation, depletion, amortization and
(5,512)
(5,411)
(9,304)
(10,923)
(16,627)
impairment
GAAP gross profit
686
1,228
(358)
1,914
1,844
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
5,512
5,411
9,304
10,923
16,627
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
6,198
$
6,639
$
8,946
$
12,837
$
18,471
- We define "Adjusted gross profit" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense). Adjusted gross profit is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Drilling Services Adjusted Gross Profit
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2024
U.S. Contract Drilling
Revenues
$
378,398
$
393,339
Less direct operating costs
(210,170)
(215,107)
Less depreciation, amortization and impairment
(89,333)
(85,926)
GAAP gross profit
78,895
92,306
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
89,333
85,926
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
168,228
$
178,232
Operating days - U.S. (2)
10,388
11,024
Average revenue per operating day - U.S. (2)
$
36.43
$
35.68
Average direct operating costs per operating day - U.S. (2)
$
20.23
$
19.51
Average adjusted gross profit per operating day - U.S. (2)
$
16.19
$
16.17
Other Drilling Services
Revenues
$
61,891
$
64,234
Less direct operating costs
(51,327)
(56,630)
Less depreciation, amortization and impairment
(9,274)
(6,419)
GAAP gross profit
1,290
1,185
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
9,274
6,419
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
10,564
$
7,604
- We define "Adjusted gross profit" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment expense). Adjusted gross profit is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.
- Operational data relates to our contract drilling business. A rig is considered to be operating if it is earning revenue pursuant to a contract on a given day.
