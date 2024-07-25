PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

$

75,036

$

192,680

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Accounts receivable, net

866,931

971,091

Inventory

172,405

180,805

Other current assets

165,003

141,122

Total current assets

1,279,375

1,485,698

Property and equipment, net

3,236,056

3,340,412

Goodwill

1,377,448

1,379,741

Intangible assets, net

992,189

1,051,697

Deferred tax assets, net

-

3,927

Other assets

137,263

158,556

Total assets

$

7,022,331

$

7,420,031

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

$

476,460

$

534,420

Accounts payable

Accrued liabilities

329,226

446,268

Other current liabilities

45,511

69,747

Total current liabilities

851,197

1,050,435

Long-term debt, net

1,219,156

1,224,941

Deferred tax liabilities, net

280,432

248,107

Other liabilities

63,032

75,867

Total liabilities

2,413,817

2,599,350

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

4,599,110

4,812,292

Stockholders' equity attributable to controlling interests

Noncontrolling interest

9,404

8,389

Total equity

4,608,514

4,820,681

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,022,331

$

7,420,031

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

REVENUES

$

1,348,194

$

1,510,360

$

758,885

$

2,858,554

$

1,550,687

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

Direct operating costs

971,164

1,077,139

488,085

2,048,303

1,000,744

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

267,638

274,956

126,814

542,594

254,994

Selling, general and administrative

64,578

64,984

33,257

129,562

63,823

Credit loss expense

(273)

5,231

-

4,958

-

Merger and integration expense

10,645

12,233

7,940

22,878

7,940

Other operating income, net

(10,786)

(11,182)

(1,793)

(21,968)

(7,359)

Total operating costs and expenses

1,302,966

1,423,361

654,303

2,726,327

1,320,142

OPERATING INCOME

45,228

86,999

104,582

132,227

230,545

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest income

1,867

2,189

1,212

4,056

2,452

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized

(17,913)

(18,335)

(9,738)

(36,248)

(18,564)

Other

224

850

2,323

1,074

3,809

Total other expense

(15,822)

(15,296)

(6,203)

(31,118)

(12,303)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

29,406

71,703

98,379

101,109

218,242

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

17,785

19,997

13,765

37,782

33,950

NET INCOME

11,621

51,706

84,614

63,327

184,292

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST

544

471

-

1,015

-

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS

$

11,077

$

51,235

$

84,614

$

62,312

$

184,292

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE:

Basic

$

0.03

$

0.13

$

0.41

$

0.15

$

0.88

Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.13

$

0.40

$

0.15

$

0.87

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING:

Basic

399,558

408,182

207,839

403,870

209,952

Diluted

399,558

409,819

208,984

403,870

211,188

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.08

$

0.08

$

0.08

$

0.16

$

0.16

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

63,327

$

184,292

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

542,594

254,994

Deferred income tax expense

36,252

29,080

Stock-based compensation

22,864

5,980

Net gain on asset disposals

(6,689)

(1,374)

Credit loss expense

4,958

-

Other

1,129

(216)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(101,022)

(75,550)

Net cash provided by operating activities

563,413

397,206

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(357,449)

(249,995)

Proceeds from disposal of assets

9,321

7,792

Other

(1,376)

(9)

Net cash used in investing activities

(349,504)

(242,212)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Purchases of treasury stock

(230,202)

(100,915)

Dividends paid

(64,368)

(33,507)

Payments of finance leases

(31,905)

-

Other

(6,063)

(7,837)

Net cash used in financing activities

(332,538)

(142,259)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

985

-

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(117,644)

12,735

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

192,680

137,553

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

75,036

$

150,288

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Additional Financial and Operating Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Drilling Services

Revenues

$

440,289

$

457,573

$

489,659

$

897,862

$

967,386

Direct operating costs

$

261,497

$

271,737

$

281,573

$

533,234

$

562,834

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

178,792

$

185,836

$

208,086

$

364,628

$

404,552

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$

98,607

$

92,345

$

90,400

$

190,952

$

181,693

Selling, general and administrative

$

4,073

$

3,879

$

4,395

$

7,952

$

8,240

Other operating loss, net

$

-

$

-

$

12

$

-

$

34

Operating income

$

76,112

$

89,612

$

113,279

$

165,724

$

214,585

Capital expenditures

$

58,426

$

82,793

$

82,634

$

141,219

$

171,913

Completion Services

Revenues

$

805,373

$

944,997

$

250,241

$

1,750,370

$

543,509

Direct operating costs

$

653,240

$

745,594

$

196,473

$

1,398,834

$

416,589

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

152,133

$

199,403

$

53,768

$

351,536

$

126,920

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$

138,693

$

148,680

$

25,976

$

287,373

$

52,001

Selling, general and administrative

$

10,637

$

10,964

$

2,488

$

21,601

$

5,183

Other operating income, net

$

(7,922)

$

(9,870)

$

-

$

(17,792)

$

-

Operating income

$

10,725

$

49,629

$

25,304

$

60,354

$

69,736

Capital expenditures

$

48,728

$

123,377

$

29,640

$

172,105

$

51,065

Drilling Products

Revenues

$

86,054

$

89,973

$

-

$

176,027

$

-

Direct operating costs

$

46,147

$

48,630

$

-

$

94,777

$

-

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

39,907

$

41,343

$

-

$

81,250

$

-

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$

23,176

$

27,182

$

-

$

50,358

$

-

Selling, general and administrative

$

8,092

$

7,661

$

-

$

15,753

$

-

Operating income

$

8,639

$

6,500

$

-

$

15,139

$

-

Capital expenditures

$

13,958

$

15,586

$

-

$

29,544

$

-

Other

Revenues

$

16,478

$

17,817

$

18,985

$

34,295

$

39,792

Direct operating costs

$

10,280

$

11,178

$

10,039

$

21,458

$

21,321

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

6,198

$

6,639

$

8,946

$

12,837

$

18,471

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

$

5,512

$

5,411

$

9,304

$

10,923

$

16,627

Selling, general and administrative

$

253

$

240

$

233

$

493

$

468

Operating income (loss)

$

433

$

988

$

(591)

$

1,421

$

1,376

Capital expenditures

$

9,213

$

3,797

$

7,192

$

13,010

$

12,415

Corporate

Depreciation

$

1,650

$

1,338

$

1,134

$

2,988

$

4,673

Selling, general and administrative

$

41,523

$

42,240

$

26,141

$

83,763

$

49,932

Merger and integration expense

$

10,645

$

12,233

$

7,940

$

22,878

$

7,940

Credit loss expense

$

(273)

$

5,231

$

-

$

4,958

$

-

Other operating income, net

$

(2,864)

$

(1,312)

$

(1,805)

$

(4,176)

$

(7,393)

Capital expenditures

$

183

$

1,388

$

12,928

$

1,571

$

14,602

Total Capital Expenditures

$

130,508

$

226,941

$

132,394

$

357,449

$

249,995

  1. Adjusted gross profit is defined as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense). See Non- GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit by segment.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1):

Net income

$

11,621

$

51,706

$

84,614

$

63,327

$

184,292

Income tax expense

17,785

19,997

13,765

37,782

33,950

Net interest expense

16,046

16,146

8,526

32,192

16,112

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

267,638

274,956

126,814

542,594

254,994

Merger and integration expense

10,645

12,233

7,940

22,878

7,940

Adjusted EBITDA

$

323,735

$

375,038

$

241,659

$

698,773

$

497,288

Total revenues

$

1,348,194

$

1,510,360

$

758,885

$

2,858,554

$

1,550,687

Adjusted EBITDA by Operating Segment:

Drilling Services

$

174,719

$

181,957

$

203,679

$

356,676

$

396,278

Completion Services

149,418

198,309

51,280

347,727

121,737

Drilling Products

31,815

33,682

-

65,497

-

Other

5,945

6,399

8,713

12,344

18,003

Corporate

(38,162)

(45,309)

(22,013)

(83,471)

(38,730)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

323,735

$

375,038

$

241,659

$

698,773

$

497,288

  1. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus income tax expense, net interest expense, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense and merger and integration expense. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

Free Cash Flow (1):

Net cash provided by operating activities

563,413

397,206

Less capital expenditures

(357,449)

(249,995)

Free cash flow

$

205,964

$

147,211

  1. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We present free cash flow as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is an important liquidity measure and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company, that could be available for financing cash flows, such as dividend payments, share repurchases and/or repurchases of long-term indebtedness. Our computations of free cash flow may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flows from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Drilling Services

Revenues

$

440,289

$

457,573

$

489,659

$

897,862

$

967,386

Less direct operating costs

(261,497)

(271,737)

(281,573)

(533,234)

(562,834)

Less depreciation, amortization and impairment

(98,607)

(92,345)

(90,400)

(190,952)

(181,693)

GAAP gross profit

80,185

93,491

117,686

173,676

222,859

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

98,607

92,345

90,400

190,952

181,693

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

178,792

$

185,836

$

208,086

$

364,628

$

404,552

Completion Services

Revenues

$

805,373

$

944,997

$

250,241

$

1,750,370

$

543,509

Less direct operating costs

(653,240)

(745,594)

(196,473)

(1,398,834)

(416,589)

Less depreciation, amortization and impairment

(138,693)

(148,680)

(25,976)

(287,373)

(52,001)

GAAP gross profit

13,440

50,723

27,792

64,163

74,919

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

138,693

148,680

25,976

287,373

52,001

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

152,133

$

199,403

$

53,768

$

351,536

$

126,920

Drilling Products

Revenues

$

86,054

$

89,973

$

-

$

176,027

$

-

Less direct operating costs

(46,147)

(48,630)

-

(94,777)

-

Less depreciation, amortization and impairment

(23,176)

(27,182)

-

(50,358)

-

GAAP gross profit

16,731

14,161

-

30,892

-

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

23,176

27,182

-

50,358

-

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

39,907

$

41,343

$

-

$

81,250

$

-

Other

Revenues

$

16,478

$

17,817

$

18,985

$

34,295

$

39,792

Less direct operating costs

(10,280)

(11,178)

(10,039)

(21,458)

(21,321)

Less depreciation, depletion, amortization and

(5,512)

(5,411)

(9,304)

(10,923)

(16,627)

impairment

GAAP gross profit

686

1,228

(358)

1,914

1,844

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

5,512

5,411

9,304

10,923

16,627

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

6,198

$

6,639

$

8,946

$

12,837

$

18,471

  1. We define "Adjusted gross profit" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense). Adjusted gross profit is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Drilling Services Adjusted Gross Profit

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

2024

2024

U.S. Contract Drilling

Revenues

$

378,398

$

393,339

Less direct operating costs

(210,170)

(215,107)

Less depreciation, amortization and impairment

(89,333)

(85,926)

GAAP gross profit

78,895

92,306

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

89,333

85,926

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

168,228

$

178,232

Operating days - U.S. (2)

10,388

11,024

Average revenue per operating day - U.S. (2)

$

36.43

$

35.68

Average direct operating costs per operating day - U.S. (2)

$

20.23

$

19.51

Average adjusted gross profit per operating day - U.S. (2)

$

16.19

$

16.17

Other Drilling Services

Revenues

$

61,891

$

64,234

Less direct operating costs

(51,327)

(56,630)

Less depreciation, amortization and impairment

(9,274)

(6,419)

GAAP gross profit

1,290

1,185

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

9,274

6,419

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

10,564

$

7,604

  1. We define "Adjusted gross profit" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment expense). Adjusted gross profit is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.
  2. Operational data relates to our contract drilling business. A rig is considered to be operating if it is earning revenue pursuant to a contract on a given day.

