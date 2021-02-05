Log in
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

(PTEN)
REFILE-Liberty Oilfield expects price recovery in second quarter

02/05/2021 | 03:06pm EST
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc said on Friday it expects prices for shale fracking equipment and services to pick up in the second quarter, signaling improving activity after the COVID-19 pandemic forced oilfield services firms to offer steep discounts.

Demand for oilfield services has risen as producers resume work to clear the backlog after crude prices rose above breakeven levels needed to turn a profit.

U.S. crude prices hit its highest in a year on Friday, closing in on $60 a barrel.

Liberty, one of the top pressure pumping service providers in the United States, expects current frac activity levels to continue through the first half and gradually improve through the second.

"Pricing at this level was unsustainable outside of the period of crisis management," Chief Financial Officer Michael Stock said on an earnings call.

Liberty's comments echoed those of smaller rival Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, which on Thursday also reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on an uptick in demand.

"I think that as rig count continues to move up through 2021, there will be an opportunity to push pricing in pressure pumping later in the year," Patterson Chief Executive Officer William Hendricks said on an earnings call on Thursday.

Oilfield service companies last year cannibalized equipment parts and resorted to discarding or selling some old ones due to the pandemic-induced slump, shrinking supply in the market at a time when rig counts were on the rise.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by eight to 392 in the week to Feb. 5, the highest since May, according to data from Baker Hughes. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.74% 21.99 Delayed Quote.7.24%
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. -4.51% 12.73 Delayed Quote.29.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.75% 59.48 Delayed Quote.13.38%
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. 2.55% 6.23 Delayed Quote.15.40%
WTI 0.87% 57 Delayed Quote.15.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 118 M - -
Net income 2020 -815 M - -
Net Debt 2020 668 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 1 138 M 1 138 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,32 $
Last Close Price 6,07 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Andrew Hendricks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis W. Huff Non-Executive Chairman
C. Andrew Smith CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Terry H. Hunt Independent Director
Michael W. Conlon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.15.40%1 138
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED53.05%10 039
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION6.56%4 438
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.12.56%2 849
TRANSOCEAN LTD.51.95%2 159
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-1.71%1 259
