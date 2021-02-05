REFILE-Liberty Oilfield expects price recovery in second quarter

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc
said on Friday it expects prices for shale fracking equipment
and services to pick up in the second quarter, signaling
improving activity after the COVID-19 pandemic forced oilfield
services firms to offer steep discounts.
Demand for oilfield services has risen as producers resume
work to clear the backlog after crude prices rose above
breakeven levels needed to turn a profit.
U.S. crude prices hit its highest in a year on
Friday, closing in on $60 a barrel.
Liberty, one of the top pressure pumping service providers
in the United States, expects current frac activity levels to
continue through the first half and gradually improve through
the second.
"Pricing at this level was unsustainable outside of the
period of crisis management," Chief Financial Officer Michael
Stock said on an earnings call.
Liberty's comments echoed those of smaller rival
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, which on Thursday also
reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on an
uptick in demand.
"I think that as rig count continues to move up through
2021, there will be an opportunity to push pricing in pressure
pumping later in the year," Patterson Chief Executive Officer
William Hendricks said on an earnings call on Thursday.
Oilfield service companies last year cannibalized equipment
parts and resorted to discarding or selling some old ones due to
the pandemic-induced slump, shrinking supply in the market at a
time when rig counts were on the rise.
The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose by eight to 392 in the week to Feb. 5, the highest
since May, according to data from Baker Hughes.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)