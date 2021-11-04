Log in
    MUEL   US6247521015

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

(MUEL)
  Report
Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/04/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken November 4, 2021 at a special meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share is payable on December 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 201 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,56 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,79 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,3 M 44,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 73,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David T. Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth E. Jeffries Chief Financial Officer
John J. Ghirardelli Chairman
Michael Payne Operations Director
Denise M. Silvey Secretary & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY22.29%44
ATLAS COPCO AB31.18%74 851
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.84%39 257
FANUC CORPORATION-9.86%38 483
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.58%37 436
SANDVIK AB8.35%31 966