Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.



PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

TWELVE-MONTH REPORT

(In thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

December 31

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Sales $ 54,126 $ 55,266 $ 201,116 $ 197,177 Cost of Sales 37,908 38,552 140,313 142,435 Gross Profit $ 16,218 $ 16,714 $ 60,803 $ 54,742 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 10,999 11,971 44,155 45,672 Goodwill Impairment Expense 15,397 - 15,397 - Operating Income (Loss) $ (10,178 ) $ 4,743 $ 1,251 $ 9,070 Interest Expense (173 ) (19 ) (992 ) (827 ) Other Income (Expense) 339 (15 ) 1,208 351 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ (10,012 ) $ 4,709 $ 1,467 $ 8,594 Provision for Income Taxes 1,263 1,144 4,024 2,005 Net Income (Loss) $ (11,275 ) $ 3,565 $ (2,557 ) $ 6,589 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic ($9.43 ) $2.98 ($2.14 ) $5.51 Diluted ($9.43 ) $2.98 ($2.14 ) $5.51

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Twelve Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,557 ) $ 6,589 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 3,419 (589 ) Change in Pension Liability (2,730 ) (1,204 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (1,868 ) $ 4,796 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 December 31 2020 2019 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 22,943 $ 1,072 Accounts Receivable 20,462 28,509 Inventories 17,926 20,552 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 3 47 Other Current Assets 1,771 3,763 Current Assets $ 63,105 $ 53,943 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 46,570 47,406 Right of Use Assets 2,448 1,421 Other Assets 8,732 21,355 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 83 769 Total Assets $ 120,938 $ 124,894 Accounts Payable $ 11,316 $ 10,534 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 2,115 6,208 Current Lease Liabilities 519 485 Other Current Liabilities 24,656 27,021 Current Liabilities $ 38,606 $ 44,248 Long-Term Debt 18,440 15,334 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 30,047 30,395 Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,226 1,566 Lease Liabilities 1,075 936 Total Liabilities $ 90,394 $ 92,479 Shareholders' Investment 30,544 32,415 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 120,938 $ 124,894





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA December 31 December 31 2020 2019 Book Value per Common Share $ 25.54 $ 27.11 Total Shares Outstanding 1,195,747 1,195,866 Backlog $ 61,563 $ 79,791

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Common

Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total

Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 68,484 $ (6,341 ) $ (40,944 ) $ 32,415 Add (Deduct): Net Income (Loss) (2,557 ) (2,557 ) Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax 689 689 Treasury Stock Acquisition (3 ) (3 ) Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 65,927 $ (6,344 ) $ (40,255 ) $ 30,544





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2020

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2019

Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ (2,557 ) $ 6,589 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (3,078 ) (2,890 ) Bad Debt Expense 168 398 Depreciation & Amortization 7,083 6,248 Deferred Tax Expense 533 979 Loss (Gain) on Sales of Equipment 5 (36 ) Goodwill Impairment Expense 15,397 - Interest on Lease Liability for Financing (18 ) (17 ) Change in Assets and Liabilities Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable 7,879 (1,100 ) Dec (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings 1,198 (985 ) Dec in Inventories 2,626 6,126 Dec (Inc) in Prepayments 165 (644 ) Dec (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases 730 (816 ) (Inc) Dec in Other Assets (450 ) 52 (Inc) in Deferred Taxes (866 ) (382 ) Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable 782 (642 ) Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses 5,138 (1,006 ) (Dec) in Advanced Billings (1,241 ) (6,327 ) (Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings (6,262 ) 8,223 Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 296 1,189 Inc in Lease Liability for Financing 487 770 Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating (323 ) (374 ) Inc in Long Term Liabilities 660 206 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 28,352 $ 15,561 Investing Activities Intangibles - (118 ) Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 14 49 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (7,253 ) (4,340 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (7,239 ) $ (4,409 ) Financing Activities Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing (269 ) (147 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (4,150 ) (4,088 ) Proceeds (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt 2,230 (5,893 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (3 ) (9 ) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (2,192 ) $ (10,137 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 2,950 (658 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 21,871 $ 357 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 1,072 715 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 22,943 $ 1,072

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2020 2019 Domestic $41,909 $40,310 Mueller BV $12,306 $15,043 Eliminations ($89 ) ($87 ) Net Revenue $54,126 $55,266





The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2020 2019 Domestic $154,888 $144,500 Mueller BV $47,213 $54,436 Eliminations ($985 ) ($1,759 ) Net Revenue $201,116 $197,177





The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.



Three Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2020 2019 Domestic $3,959 $3,319 Mueller BV ($15,189 ) $192 Eliminations ($45 ) $54 Net Income ($11,275 ) $3,565





The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2020 2019 Domestic $12,184 $7,412 Mueller BV ($14,758 ) ($805 ) Eliminations $17 ($18 ) Net Income ($2,557 ) $6,589

B. Please refer to the President’s letter in the 2020 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis including the $15.4 million impairment of goodwill related to the 2008 acquisition of Mueller BV.



C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $57,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $44,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve.



D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.12 for December, 2019 and 1.23 for December, 2020, respectively.





This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com

www.paulmueller.com .

