Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Paul Mueller Company    MUEL

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

(MUEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paul Mueller Company Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

03/19/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors had approved a share repurchase authorization (the “Repurchase Program”) for up to $2,000,000 of the shares of the Company’s common stock. The Board believes that this Repurchase Program reinforces the Company’s commitment to return excess cash to its shareholders.

Stock repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market pursuant to a pre-arranged stock trading plan (a “10b5-1 Plan”) adopted by the Company for the purpose of executing such repurchases in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws. The timing and amounts of any repurchases made pursuant to the 10b5-1 Plan will be in accordance with the terms of the Plan, which will be administered through an independent broker without further direction or discretion of the Company. The 10b5-1 Plan will cover the repurchase of shares beginning on April 2, 2021, through September 24. 2021. The timing and amounts of any repurchases outside the 10b5-1 Plan will be based on market conditions and other factors, including price, regulatory requirements, and capital availability. The Repurchase Program, including the 10b5-1 Plan, does not require the repurchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time, without prior notice.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statement due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors stated in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements,” which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

Press Contact: Jay Holden | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9422

jholden@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
04:14pPAUL MUELLER  : Earnings Flash (MUEL) PAUL MUELLER COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $54...
MT
04:07pPaul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2020
GL
04:07pPaul Mueller Company Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program
GL
2020Letter of Intent Terminated Between Paul Mueller Company and Subsidiary, Muel..
GL
2020Paul Mueller Company Signs Letter of Intent for the Sale of Its Mueller Field..
GL
2020PAUL MUELLER  : Earnings Flash (MUEL) PAUL MUELLER COMPANY Posts Q3 Revenue $51...
MT
2020PAUL MUELLER COMPANY  : Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2020
AQ
2020Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2020
GL
2020Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2020
GL
2020Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2020
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 197 M - -
Net income 2019 6,59 M - -
Net Debt 2019 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,08x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 54,8 M 54,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 958
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Paul Mueller Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth E. Jeffries Chief Financial Officer
John J. Ghirardelli Chairman
Michael Payne Operations Director
Denise M. Silvey Secretary & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY50.60%58
ATLAS COPCO AB18.50%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION5.34%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.51%40 649
SANDVIK AB19.18%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.10.46%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ