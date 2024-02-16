NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ( "PAVmed"), today announced that it was notified by the World Trade Center Health Program ("WTCHP") that, due to a clerical error, the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA test was incorrectly listed as a covered benefit. WTCHP advised Lucid on the further steps required, including engaging directly with its Clinical Centers of Excellence. Lucid has a strong record of partnering with firefighters and other first responders on cancer prevention programs targeting these at-risk groups. Lucid has tested thousands of first responders across the country at high-volume #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Events. As such, Lucid remains deeply committed to working closely with WTCHP to complete the necessary steps to provide its at-risk participants access to esophageal precancer testing.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on cancer prevention, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool for at-risk patients to mitigate the risks of cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

