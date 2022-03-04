Log in
Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in the LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

03/04/2022 | 08:26am EST
Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), today announced that Dr. Lishan Aklog, Chairman and CEO, will participate, in-person, at the  LSI ’22 Emerging Medtech Summit on March 15-18, 2022, at the Waldorf Astoria, Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, California. Dr. Aklog will present on March 17 at 3:15 p.m. PT on Track 1 in the Pacific Ballroom which will be followed by one-hour Q&A breakout session. In addition, Dr. Aklog will participate in a “CEO Innovator Spotlight” panel taking place on March 16 at 8 p.m. on the Grand Terrace overlooking the evening reception.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. EsoGuard is commercialized in the U.S. as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). EsoCheck is commercialized in the U.S. as a 510(k)-cleared esophageal cell collection device. EsoGuard, used with EsoCheck, was granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is the subject of two large, actively enrolling, international multicenter clinical trials to support FDA PMA approval. Lucid is building a network of Lucid Test Centers where at-risk GERD patients can undergo the EsoCheck procedure for EsoGuard testing. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid’s management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid’s common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid’s products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid’s clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid’s products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid’s products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid’s ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic’s impact on Lucid’s businesses. Lucid expects the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on its financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain the pandemic and the impact of such efforts on Lucid’s businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid’s control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid’s future operations, see Lucid’s Registration Statement No. 333-259721 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lucid disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,66 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 184x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 89,5%
Managers and Directors
Lishan Aklog Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. McGrath President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian J. deGuzman Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaun M. ONeil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Glennon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAVMED INC.-43.50%122
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-16.60%216 834
DANAHER CORPORATION-15.94%197 845
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-16.55%107 259
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-13.56%69 787
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.13%69 234