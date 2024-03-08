Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On March 7, 2024, PAVmed Inc. (the "Company") received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that, for the last 30 consecutive business days (through March 6, 2024), the market value of the Company's listed securities ("MVLS") had been below the minimum of $35 million required for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

The notification letter stated that the Company would be afforded 180 calendar days (until September 3, 2024) to regain compliance. In order to regain compliance, the Company's MVLS must close at $35 million or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. The notification letter also states that in the event the Company does not regain compliance prior to the expiration of the 180-day period, the Company will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting.

The Nasdaq notification has no effect at this time on the listing of the Company's common stock or Series Z warrants, and the stock and warrants will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol "PAVM" and "PAVMZ", respectively. The Company intends to consider all available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards.