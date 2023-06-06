PAVmed : Private Placement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 31, 2023

PAVMED INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On May 31, 2023, PAVmed Inc. (the "Company") agreed to issue 1,500,000 shares (the "Shares") of its common stock to Sunrise Labs, Inc. ("Sunrise"). The Shares are being issued in payment of a $750,000 non-refundable advance payment due in connection with Sunrise's continued development of the electronics and firmware for the Veris Health implantable physiologic monitor. On the six-month anniversary of the issuance of the Shares, the then-current market value of the Shares will be determined based on the volume weighted average price per share of the common stock during the last ten trading days of such six-month period (the "Value"). If the aggregate Value of the Shares is less than $750,000, the Company may, at its election, either pay to Sunrise an amount in cash equal to the shortfall or issue to Sunrise a number of additional shares equal to the shortfall divided by the greater of the Value and $0.10. In no event will the number of shares issued exceed 9.99% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of May 31, 2023.

As previously discussed in the Company's public filings, the implantable physiologic monitor that is covered by this Sunrise arrangement is designed to provide continuous data on key physiologic parameters known to predict adverse outcomes in cancer patients undergoing treatment. This arrangement with Sunrise will assist the Company in meeting its development timeline, while at the same time preserving cash by using Shares to compensate Sunrise.

The Shares issuable to Sunrise are being offered and sold in transactions exempt from registration under the Securities Act, in reliance on the exemption afforded under Section 4(a)(2) thereof, because, among other things, the transaction did not involve a public offering, Sunrise is an accredited investor, Sunrise is taking the securities for investment and not resale, and the Company took appropriate measures to restrict the transfer of the securities.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

