PAVMED INC.

(PAVM)
PAVmed : XBRL Q3 2020

11/06/2020 | 05:22pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name PAVmed Inc.
Entity Central Index Key 0001624326
Document Type 10-Q
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business Flag true
Entity Emerging Growth Company true
Entity Ex Transition Period false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 52,254,847
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020

Disclaimer

PAVmed Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:21:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,2 M 91,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 79,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 1,82 $
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 175%
Spread / Lowest Target 175%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lishan Aklog Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. McGrath President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian J. deGuzman Chief Medical Officer
Michael J. Glennon Vice Chairman
David Weild Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAVMED INC.51.67%91
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC58.45%204 018
DANAHER CORPORATION56.59%170 732
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.20%85 613
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.105.80%71 921
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-22.14%50 374
