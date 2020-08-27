Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PAVmed Inc.    PAVM

PAVMED INC.

(PAVM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAVmed : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 10:43am EDT

August 27, 2020

PAVmed to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) (the "Company" or "PAVmed"), a highly differentiated, multi-product,commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 7:20 a.m. PST / 10:20 a.m. EST. Lishan Aklog, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting a corporate overview to a live audience.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View PAVmed's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/PAVM

Profiles powered by LD Micro- News Compliments of Accesswire

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product,commercial-stage medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization rapidly and with less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation while seeking to further expand its pipeline through relationships with its network of clinician innovators at leading academic centers. PAVmed's diversified product pipeline addresses unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its four operating divisions include GI Health (EsoGuard™ Esophageal DNA Test, EsoCheck™ Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology), Minimally Invasive Interventions (CarpX™ Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome), Infusion Therapy (PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseus Vascular Access Device and NextFlo™ Highly Accurate Disposable Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasivelaser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with

Lucid on LinkedIn.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the preeminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher atdavid@ldmicro.comor visit www.ldmicro.comfor more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Mike Havrilla

Director of Investor Relations

  1. 241-4138JMH@PAVmed.com

Media

Shaun O'Neil

Chief Commercial Officer

  1. 812-3087
    SMO@PAVmed.com

SOURCE: PAVmed, Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/602758/PAVmed-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PAVmed Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:42:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PAVMED INC.
10:43aPAVMED : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference
PU
08/18PAVMED INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14PAVMED : Note 2 - Financial Condition, Going Concern and Management Plans
AQ
08/06PAVMED INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
07/27PAVMED INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles ..
AQ
06/17PAVMED INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15PAVMED INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11PAVMED INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03PAVMED INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28PAVMED : Xbrl q1 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -30,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,8 M 98,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart PAVMED INC.
Duration : Period :
PAVmed Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAVMED INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 1,99 $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 151%
Spread / Lowest Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lishan Aklog Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. McGrath President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian J. deGuzman Chief Medical Officer
Michael J. Glennon Vice Chairman
David Weild Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAVMED INC.65.83%99
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.99%167 053
DANAHER CORPORATION35.65%147 252
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.18.41%81 917
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-12.98%56 712
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.74.32%55 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group