August 27, 2020

PAVmed to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) (the "Company" or "PAVmed"), a highly differentiated, multi-product,commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 7:20 a.m. PST / 10:20 a.m. EST. Lishan Aklog, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting a corporate overview to a live audience.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View PAVmed's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/PAVM

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product,commercial-stage medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization rapidly and with less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation while seeking to further expand its pipeline through relationships with its network of clinician innovators at leading academic centers. PAVmed's diversified product pipeline addresses unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its four operating divisions include GI Health (EsoGuard™ Esophageal DNA Test, EsoCheck™ Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology), Minimally Invasive Interventions (CarpX™ Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome), Infusion Therapy (PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseus Vascular Access Device and NextFlo™ Highly Accurate Disposable Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasivelaser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with