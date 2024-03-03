1,221,000 Equity Shares of Pavna Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024.

1,221,000 Equity Shares of Pavna Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1095 days starting from 4-MAR-2021 to 3-MAR-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the Post-Issue Equity Share Capital held by Promoter shall be considered as promoter?s contribution and locked-in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment and the entire Pre-Issue Equity Share capital will be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment in this Issue.