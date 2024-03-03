More about the company
Pavna Industries Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of locks, auto locks, and auto parts in India. The Company provides various auto mobile parts, such as ignition switches, fuel tank caps, latches, auto locks, handles bar switches, oil pump, chain tensioner, decomp assembly, pressure relieve valve, fuel pump, water pump, fuel cocks, casting components and different components for electric vehicle, serving automobile, agricultural and other applications worldwide. It manufactures its automotive components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) catering to various vehicle segments, including, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles. Its aftermarket products include products manufactured by the Company, such as filters, clutch plates, bearings, wiper blades, and brake shoes. Its manufacturing plants are located in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).