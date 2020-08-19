PAX Global Technology : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

In relation to the aforesaid, the Board also wishes to clarify that the paragraphs headed "INTERIM DIVIDEND" and "CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS" on page 20 of the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim Report") published on 19 August 2020 should be replaced by the following paragraphs respectively:
"INTERIM DIVIDEND
The board of directors ("Directors") of the Company (the "Board") has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.07 per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$0.04 per ordinary share) payable on 16 September 2020 (Wednesday) to shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") whose names appear on the register of members of the Company (the "Register of Members") at the close of business on 1 September 2020 (Tuesday).
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
For determining the Shareholders' entitlement to interim dividend, the Register of Members will be closed from 28 August 2020 (Friday) to 1 September 2020 (Tuesday), both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 27 August 2020 (Thursday)."
Save for the above clarification, all other information in the Interim Results Announcement and the Interim Report remains unchanged and the Board confirms that the above clarification does not affect other information contained in the Interim Results Announcement and the Interim Report.
