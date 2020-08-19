PAX Global Technology : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PAX Global Technology Limited

百 富 環 球 科 技 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 327)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE AND

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the interim results announcement of PAX Global Technology Limited (the "Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 dated 13 August 2020 (the "Interim Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Interim Results Announcement.

The Board wishes to clarify that the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 will be payable on 16 September 2020 (Wednesday) (instead of 10 September 2020 (Thursday) as previously stated in the Interim Results Announcement) to Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members at the close of business on 1 September 2020 (Tuesday) (instead of 27 August 2020 (Thursday) as previously stated in the Interim Results Announcement). For determining Shareholders' entitlement to the interim dividend, the Register of Members will be closed from 28 August 2020 (Friday) to 1 September 2020 (Tuesday) (instead of from 24 August 2020 (Monday) to 27 August 2020 (Thursday) as previously stated in the Interim Results Announcement), both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered.

In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 27 August 2020 (Thursday).