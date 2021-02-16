PAX Global Technology : Turkey's First Android MiniPOS, the PAX A50, Scoots into Istanbul Airport

PAX Global Technology Limited('PAX', HKEX stock code: 00327.HK), a world-leading provider of electronic-payment terminal solutions, has partnered with BinBin Scooter to help travellers move faster between gates and terminals in Istanbul's international airport, one of the largest transit hubs in the world.

The concept of 'Use-and-Park' bikes and scooters has become popular in recent years, and Binbin Scooter, a Turkish company that specializes in shared scooter systems for university campuses and airports, continues to grow its business in preparation for a post Covid-19 world keen to get back to international travel.

BinBin Scooter selected the A50 MiniPOS, an ultra slim Android mobile payment device, as the interactive interface between scooter and rider. Part of the wide A-series portfolio of smartphone-like payment devices manufactured by PAX, the A50 has a large touchscreen, advanced connectivity and integrated secure payment acceptance features built around a secure Android-based platform.

BinBin Scooter's innovative A50 integration design allows passengers to quickly unlock and get riding, without having to download any app onto their own smartphone. The A50's large display lets the customers choose their language, the amount of time they wish to hire the scooter for, and to make payment using their bank card or mobile wallet, all in a matter of seconds.

Using geo-location and mapping, the A50 showcases key locations within Istanbul airport, making it fun and easy for users to visit stores or food outlets during their airport journey.

Ardan Kucuk, Founder of BinBin Scooter, commented on the partnership by saying, 'PAX Turkiye has allowed us to deliver a beautifully ergonomic and effective solution to facilitate passenger transit through one of the world's largest airports. Customers can easily unlock, pay and use the scooters thanks to the functionalities supported on the A50 MiniPOS.'

Sinem Kir, VP of PAX Turkiyeadded, 'The PAX A50 is the first Android MiniPOS to be launched in Turkey, and this is a great example of how PAX solutions can be used for occasions which go well beyond traditional payment. We are excited to be involved with BinBin Scooter and will continue to lead innovative projects across Turkey.'